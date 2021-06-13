Candace Cameron Bure Wants Her Kids to Date People Who ‘Love Jesus’

Candace Cameron Bure has one stipulation about her kids’ significant others: she prefers that her children date people with Christian values.

“When it comes down to it, I just want them (her kids’ significant others) to love Jesus the way I love Jesus. That’s all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much,” Bure said in an interview with Us Weekly.

Bure also shared that her daughter, Natasha, is currently dating. Bure says she’s fine with Natasha dating, but that “she has to date the right guys.” The Hallmark actress says she enjoys showing off her children’s baby pictures when they bring romantic interests over to her house.

Bure’s Children Share Her Christian Faith

Although Bure was not raised religious herself (her website bio explains her religious journey), she has brought up her kids in the Christian faith. Bure’s daughter Natasha’s Instagram bio reads, “Saved by GRACE through Faith.”

In an interview with The Courage, Natasha explained that her parents raised her as Christian, but also encouraged her to develop her own faith and ask questions.

“I was always influenced in a Christian household. I was going to a Christian school, I was going to church, I was going to Bible study, but at the end of the day, if you can’t make it your own, your faith isn’t yours, it’s just something you’re following,” Natasha told the outlet.

Bure’s second son, Lev, has experience preaching at Shepherd Church and recently wrote a blog post about thankfulness for the church’s website.

“Jesus willingly went to the cross, taking upon Himself all sins, wrath, and judgment, and sacrificed Himself in our place. By the perfect and unfathomable grace of God, we have been redeemed, washed white as snow, and given salvation through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This is the Good News! This is why we are thankful,” Lev wrote.

Lev was briefly engaged to Taylor Hutchinson. In April, Bure told Us Weekly that the pair had broken off their engagement. “It was a mutual decision, so nobody’s upset and heartbroken,” Bure told the outlet.

Bure’s youngest son, Maksim, recently graduated from NorthStar Christian Academy in Minnesota. In an Instagram post commemorating the occasion, Bure wrote of Maksim entering the next phase of his life, “Knowing your heart is set above and on Jesus, you are good to go.”

Bure Is Getting Married Again…Onscreen!

In the latest “Aurora Teagarden” mystery, Bure will finally marry her on-screen love interest, played by Niall Matter. It will be Bure’s second TV wedding (her first was to Scott Weinger on “Fuller House“).

“We’re 16 movies in, and we’re finally marrying off Aurora, but not without a few hitches along the way because there was, of course, a murder to be solved,” Bure told Us Weekly.

The actress has often said that playing Aurora is one of her favorite Hallmark projects. “These movies are always so much fun and this time, we get a wedding, which is so, so cool,” she told Us Weekly.

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part” premieres June 13 at 8 pm ET on the Hallmark Channel.

