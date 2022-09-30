Candace Cameron Bure on Her Sex Life: Sometimes ‘You Just Need the Release!’

Former Hallmark entertainer Candace Cameron Bure opened up in a new interview about her sex life with her husband. She noted she did not want to overshare, but she got across several points she clearly felt strongly needed to be shared. The Great American Family star has been married to her husband for 25 years, and they have raised three children together. Bure recently opened up on the “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” podcast, and some of what she shared might surprise her fans.

Bure & Bialik Covered a Lot of Ground

The podcast featuring Bure tackled a lot of topics. The two women talked about being child stars and how that affected them as adults. They both acknowledged a drive for having a schedule in place and being perfectionists, and that carried over to a discussion about sex, intimacy, and laughter. Bialik asked Bure to share her thoughts on laughter and sex and joked, “I mean, I don’t need to know your sex schedule,” to which Bure quipped, “we don’t have a schedule for that.”

Bure explained, “Laughter is one of my love languages,” adding she grew up with a lot of comedy in her life. Her husband, on the other hand, grew up in Russia and tends to be more reserved and serious. “So, when there’s that playfulness, there is nothing that makes me happier and more attracted to him.” Bure pointed out, “Sex obviously is important and I hate that sex within marriage gets such a bad rap.” The “Fuller House” star added, “I believe that sex was given as a gift from God to be within the constraints of marriage and that is to be celebrated.” Along with that, she believes sex is “a blessing of being married and committed to someone.”

Bure Opened up About Sex in a Healthy Marriage

The Great American Family star acknowledged sometimes it becomes a common joke that couples who have been married for a while may not have sex often. Bure pointed out she wasn’t trying to share too much or “gross my kids out,” but she thinks it’s “important to share what a healthy sex life within marriage can be.” The entertainer detailed that sex is “an important part of the relationship… that we still love each other both physically, you know, spiritually, mentally, all of the things.”

Bure admitted, “I’m a happier person and my husband’s a happier person when we’ve had some.” Bialik shared her thoughts on how sometimes sex isn’t just about sex, but is something often significantly impacted by a couple’s relationship in everyday life. Bure agreed, but added, “there are days when it IS about the sex, for sure.” She admitted her husband would be “mortified” if she shared too much, but detailed, “some days you just need the release, and it’s JUST about the sex.”

The interview was a hit among Bure’s fans, and it impressed at least one critics. Plenty of people who remember the two from “Full House” and “Blossom” were enchanted by seeing them together. As one person commented on Bure’s Instagram page, “You guys are so cute!! I don’t think I’ve ever seen you guys do anything together!! I love you both separately but together you’re just adorable!!” One noted, “Candace swears, gets angry, and is happy to show some of her weaknesses? Man, this side of her is so refreshing.” Another acknowledged, “I’ve not been a fan of Candace as an adult person, but this interview helped adjust that. Thank you for the opportunity to learn a bit of a different side of her.”