Candace Cameron Bure Shares Sweet Sentiments: ‘She-Wolf Pack Forever’

“Fuller House” and Hallmark entertainers Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure reunited for a special event recently. Sweetin got married in an intimate, eclectic backyard wedding, and Bure was there to help her celebrate. Several “Full House” core cast members were there, and it seemed the event sparked some precious memories for the group.

Bure Praised the Bride

Sweetin’s wedding took place in Malibu, California, on July 30. She married her long-time love, Mescal Wasilewski, in front of about 50 loved ones. As People detailed, in addition to Bure attending the nuptials, “Full House” stars John Stamos (Uncle Jesse Katsopolis) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibler) were there as well. Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s widow, also attended Sweetin’s wedding and later shared she felt her husband’s presence there too.

When Sweetin surprised fans on Instagram with the news of her wedding, Bure was one of many who left comments of congratulations. “Gorgeous Bride. Handsome groom. Beautiful evening. Every detail was perfection. Even your dad’s speech. Love you little sis. Congratulations,” the GAC Family star wrote. Bure’s comment received nearly 2,000 “likes” on its own, as “Full House” fans signaled their adoration for the decades-long friendship Sweetin and Bure have maintained.

A She-Wolf Pack Reunion

A few days after Sweetin’s wedding, Bure posted some photos from the day on her own Instagram page. She also shared a sweet caption that prompted a large response from her followers. “It was a beautiful night witnessing the marriage of @jodiesweetin and @mescalito70 last weekend,” Bure wrote. “Jodie, you were a stunning bride and simply radiated. I love you!! Congratulations. She-Wolf pack forever,” she added. Bure also included some wolf emojis at the end of her caption.

Fans of “Fuller House” recognize the “She-Wolf” reference from the show. Barber, Bure, and Sweetin’s characters embraced the term and used it several times throughout the course of the “Full House” reboot series. Given Bure and Barber’s attendance at Sweetin’s wedding, it certainly made sense for the She-Wolf appreciation shout-out to be incorporated into Bure’s post.

“Love love love love LOVE!!!” commented Barber on Bure’s post.

“Yaaaaay love these,” raved the bride.

“Obsessed with this! You guys truly are family,” gushed a fan.

“Aaarrooow beautiful pictures!!’ someone else noted, incorporating the She-Wolf howl.

“I literally thought this [was] from a ‘Fuller House’ Season 6 that @johnstamos got picked up by HBO Max,” acknowledged another supporter.

“I’m a bit disappointed there isn’t a picture of the she-wolf pack with the ears,” teased another “Fuller House” fan.

The first photo Bure shared in her post showed the She-Wolf pack together. Sweetin stood between Bure and Barber and all three ladies had huge smiles on their faces. Other photos showed Rizzo and Stamos there as well, and a couple of snapshots of just Sweetin and her groom were shared by Bure too. Sweetin’s daughters were her bridesmaids, and the groom’s brother both hosted and officiated the nuptials. It certainly appeared it was a beautiful day filled with love for everybody there, and the bride was glowing with happiness as she celebrated with her closest loved ones.