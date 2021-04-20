WATCH: Candace Cameron Bure on Why Her Son Called Off His Engagement

Candace Cameron Bure’s son called off his engagement, just about eight months after Bure excitedly announced the news to the world on Instagram. The Hallmark star shared the news with Us Weekly during an interview, and the announcement wasn’t planned. She revealed the news after she was asked how wedding planning was going.

Bure Said It Was a Mutual Decision & ‘Nobody’s Upset’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bure told Us Weekly that her son, Lev Bure, was no longer getting married. The 21-year-old’s decision to call off his engagement was mutual, she emphasized.

The news came up when Us Weekly asked Bure how wedding planning was going for her son. “We don’t actually,” Bure said, quickly making a cutting motion across her throat to indicate that the wedding was over.

“We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married,” she said. “… He’s great. It was a mutual decision, so nobody’s upset and heartbroken.”

She said Lev Bure is doing great.

Their engagement was announced in August when Bure wrote — in a post now removed from Instagram — “She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison 💍. We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans.”

At the time Lev Bure was just 20, but he was the same age as Bure when she got married. Lev Bure and Taylor Hutchison still have photos posted of each other on their Instagram accounts. Lev Bure’s most recent post on Instagram, from March 5, talks about a Bible verse. Bure replied to his video, writing: “Amen amen! So proud of you!”

Bure told Today in August that planning a wedding would be tougher due to COVID restrictions and many venues weren’t available. “We’re just rolling with the punches,” she said at the time, adding that colleagues from Fuller House wouldn’t have been able to go to the wedding.

Candace Cameron Bure Said Her Own Marriage Struggled While They Were in Quarantine

As for her own marriage, she told Us Weekly that quarantine was tough on her and her husband at first, but they made it through.

When you’re all in a house together, for days and months and now we’re over the year mark, you have to start talking about the things you kind of avoid because of work and travel and all that… So, you know, we just pushed through some of the things that were eating away at both of us but we just never really wanted to talk about. But we did, we finally talked, and you know, there’s hurt feelings for a minute, and there’s pouting for a minute, and there’s anger for a minute, and then you kind of go, ‘Well, how are we going to figure it out? And what decisions are we going to make? How do we come to a compromise in a way that you feel good and that I feel good. So that’s just what we did. And that’s what marriage is really all about, but it was kind of like thrown in your face during quarantine.

Bure has three children. Natasha is 22, Lev is now 21, and Maksim is 18.

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?