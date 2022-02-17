Candace Cameron Bure: Full House’s Steve & D.J. Are ‘Cooking Up Something Good’

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure shared a late-night photo on Instagram of herself with Scott Weinger, who played Steve on “Full House” & “Fuller House.” She surprised her fans when she hinted that they might be working on something new, referencing “Steve and D.J.” and “Scott and Candace.” The post quickly went viral, amassing more than 42,000 likes in just the first hour.

She Said They’re ‘Cooking Up Something Good’

In a late-night Instagram post, Bure said that she and Weinger were working on something new, but she didn’t reveal any more details. She mentioned how the photo was of “Scott and Candace” and “Steve and D.J.” but didn’t provide any more information than that. Now “Fuller House” fans are wondering if they’re working on a project connected to the series, something completely new, or if she was just talking about the two of them spending time together.

Bure wrote, “Scott and Candace. Steve and D.J. Either way, my heart is full 💚 . We’re cooking up something good.”

Bure starred as D.J. Tanner on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” Scott Weinger starred as Steve Hale on both series too.

Bure recently had another “Fuller House” reunion of sorts. Her 2021 Christmas movie, “The Christmas Contest,” starred Bure with John Brotherton, who played Matt Harmon. For a time, Matt and D.J. were romantically connected on the series and quite a few fans considered themselves “Team Matt.” But “Team Steve” ultimately won out.

Fans Can’t Stop Guessing About What She’s Referencing

Fans couldn’t stop guessing about what Bure was talking about. The picture was taken outside of what appears to be “RedRock,” which might be a restaurant. So it’s entirely possible that Bure was just talking about the two eating out together. However, most of her fans who are replying to the post believe she’s hinting about a new project.

This RareMama1992 wrote, “OH MYLANTA!!!!!!!!! I just finished full house and fuller house. It got me through the last month of covid pneumonia. I can’t wait to see what this is!!!!!!!!!”

MrAlvorth wrote, “Maybe a Full/er house reunion movie or miniseries is in the workd.”

Brandie Larsen wrote, “Oh you know Ryan and I will be inquiring about this… 🔥🔥”

AmandaMoon913 wrote, “Whatever it is, I’m watching/listening to it!”

GAC Family Is Airing ‘Full House’ & ‘Fuller House’ on TV

FlawlessKittyKat wrote, “Cooking up another season of Fuller House???”

NicoleLeonard33 replied to FlawlessKittyKat: “I’d LOVE to see it picked up by Gac especially since they are going to start airing it on 2/28.”

She’s referencing an announcement from GAC Family that they are not only airing “Full House” on TV now, but will also begin airing “Fuller House” starting February 28.

In a press release sent to Heavy, GAC Family shared that they reached an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution to become the new linear home of “Fuller House.”

The press release shared, in part:

Beginning Monday, February 28, the complete library of 75 episodes of “Fuller House” will begin airing on GAC Family, marking the first time the series will be available to viewers on linear TV. “Fuller House” will join its predecessor “Full House” which began airing on GAC Family earlier this month.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s February 2022 Movie Lineup