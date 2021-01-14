Does Candace Cameron Bure Do Her Own Stunts?

Candace Cameron Bure is a bit of an action star who almost never needs a stunt double. She does all of her own stunts (or at least as many as she’s allowed to do), both in her Hallmark productions and on Netflix’s Fuller House. The one time she got injured on set, her injury wasn’t even connected to the many stunts she had been doing.

She Did All Her Own Stunts in the ‘Fuller House’ Wrestling Scene

Fuller house DJ Fight wrestling 2016-05-20T22:40:05Z

In a wrestling scene on Fuller House that was pretty intense, Bure did all her own stunts. She didn’t have a stunt double once. You can watch the minute-long scene in the video below.

Bure told Inquisitr that she already knew a lot about wrestling because she and her children watched at home, so she believed that she could handle the scene herself. Even though stunt doubles were brought in, she decided she didn’t need them.

The first day in, they brought the stunt doubles and they said we’re just going to watch the stunt doubles. They’re going to work out the wrestling routine, and then they’ll do everything and we’ll just come in and do close-up face shots of me and edit it all together. Well, I watched the stuntwoman do the routine and I just said, ‘She’s not doing it! I’m doing it. I can do that!'”

She said that everyone was nervous she’d get hurt, but she knew she could handle everything. The scissor kick, she added, was her favorite.

In fact, she got injured on the job in 2015 while filming Fuller House, but it wasn’t even while doing a stunt. It was when she bumped into a steel rod, she wrote.

Bure told Brit.co that if she wasn’t an actor, she’d be a stuntwoman.

“If I weren’t an actor, I’d probably be a stuntwoman. I love doing that kind of stuff,” she said.

She Also Does Her Own Stunts on Hallmark

Bure’s character, Aurora Teagarden, is daring and bold. As far as she’s allowed, Bure does her own stunts for Hallmark too, including Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

There was one scene in the October 2020 movie, Reunited & It Feels So Deadly, where she was only allowed to do half of the stunt. She said on Twitter that production sometimes doesn’t let her do the whole stunt “because of insurance.”

Half this stunt was me. Half a stunt woman. I always want to do it all myself, but often production doesn’t let me because of insurance. BOOOOOO #AuroraTeagarden — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) October 19, 2020

But she does her own stunts as much as she can. In 2017 when asked how many times she fell filming a stunt for Aurora Teagarden, she tweeted, “Not once. Stunts are my thing.”

Not once 😉 Stunts are my thing 😜 RT @HowardJuliane: @candacecbure how many times did you fall in 🤣 #AuroraTeagarden — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) May 22, 2017

In an interview with Hallmark, she talked about her Aurora Teagarden action scenes.

“Action sequences are just fun because the energy is high and you really get into it,” she said. “…Your heart starts racing… Well, I’m a sporty girl, so these really are my favorite scenes in all the movies. That’s why I like doing these mysteries.”

yup. I do my own stunts ;) — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) April 5, 2015

On Twitter, Bure revealed that she’s fearless like Aurora, but not two steps ahead of everyone like she is.

And @candacecbure likes to get right into the action just like Ro. You are amazing at any stunt scene – you need to be an action star! @hallmarkchannel https://t.co/DzI7fqZTnX — Peter Benson (@P_JBenson) April 16, 2018

And she does her own stunts as much as the producers will let her.

As much as theyll let me! RT @mcotton95: @candacecbure You do your own stunt work?#AuroraTeagarden — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) May 22, 2017

Bure told Brit.co that she works hard to stay active and enjoys fitness more and more every year.

