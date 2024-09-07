Candace Cameron Bure Shares Update on Family Move

Hallmark actress Candace Cameron Bure and her family did not move to Texas, despite rumors to the contrary. The “Fuller House” star did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on September 2. At least one fan was curious about Bure’s decision to move out of Los Angeles.

“Rumors that you’re moving to Texas to escape LA life. True or false?” a fan asked. The question came months after Bure revealed that she and her husband, Valerie Bure, had moved out of Los Angeles.

“False. We did not move to Texas (although I love Texas) or Tennessee,” Bure responded.

As to how the rumors that the family moved to Texas started, Us Weekly previously reported that Bure’s daughter, Natasha, moved to Texas in August 2023.

Candace Cameron Bure & Her Husband Moved Due to ‘Security Reasons’

Bure has previously explained her decision to escape the busy city.

“Many of you have asked, ‘Did you move?’ Yes. ‘Why?’ Mostly for security reasons,” Bure said on her Instagram Stories back in March, according to Us Weekly. “Also, family dynamics have changed. The kids don’t live in Los Angeles anymore. Mama will go where they go! I travel a lot. The seasons of life,” she added.

Bure dove in a bit deeper during an interview that was published about a month later.

“Not everyone in Hollywood lives behind guard gates, you know?” Bure told Fox News Digital in April. “And we weren’t behind gates and we’ve had quite a few problems over the years,” she added, explaining that she’s had people with “cameras” and “hiding” and that some fans would just walk up to her front door.

“It’s amazing what people feel they can do,” she continued. “Some of it’s innocent. Some of it wasn’t. But it’s quite unnerving when you’re just trying to be a person and live life and you don’t know what’s around the corner. So, we didn’t feel safe anymore and that was the biggest reason that we moved,” she said.

Indeed, Bure travels quite a bit for work, but some of the work that she does keeps her in California, so her move within the state makes sense.

Candace Cameron Bure & Her Husband Own a Home in Malibu

Despite the rumors floating around, Bure and her husband actually stayed in California.

“There have been all kinds of stories as to where we moved, and none of them are right,” Bure told Fox News Digital. “None of them. We didn’t move to Nashville. We didn’t move to Texas. We’re actually still in California. We just moved up north. We’re no longer in Los Angeles,” she added.

She and her husband also own a home near the ocean — which they may still have.

In 2015, the Los Angeles Times reported that Bure and her husband purchased a home in Malibu for $2.3 million. The quaint 2,500 square foot home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sounds like the perfect beach house.

Per Trulia, the Malibu abode is three levels and features “a spacious living room, complete with a Mid-Century–style rock fireplace, has vaulted ceilings and sweeping ocean views. A dining room located right off the kitchen has a breakfast area that opens out to the picturesque backyard.”

