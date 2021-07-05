Candace Cameron Bure Thanks Lori Loughlin in New Social Media Post

Candace Cameron Bure just shared a sweet thank you to Lori Loughlin for the role she played in helping Bure meet her husband, Valeri Bure. The two just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Bure Thanked Lori Loughlin for Being Her ‘Wing Woman’

Bure shared an old photo of her with Loughlin and thanked Loughlin for being her “wing woman” when she first met her husband. She said she was looking back at old photos while celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary when she saw the picture.

Bure wrote:

In light of our 25th wedding anniversary 💒, I did some internet digging. The first photo is the night I was introduced and met my future husband, Valeri Bure. This photo was taken in 1994 at the Luc Robitaille charity hockey game @dcoulier invited @bobsaget , Lori Loughlin and me to. Swipe left to the second photo. Look closely 👀. Do you see Lori and me watching the game?! Swipe to the third photo. Centered is a super cute, blonde haired, extremely talented Russian pro hockey player in the blue helmet talking with his talented super star brother, Pavel. Wow. I’ve never seen photos 2 and 3 before!! Thank you internet for the incredible captured memories! #JeffKravitz #RonDavis . Thank you @dcoulier for taking me to my first hockey game. Thank you Lori for being my wing woman and thank you @bobsaget for watching out for me like a dad 😉.

She talked about how she and Loughlin were watching a charity hockey game in person the first time she met her future husband, Bure, in 1994.

Bure met her husband during the final season of “Full House,” when Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey, invited the cast to watch the charity game, HuffPost reported.

Bure said: “I went with Lori Loughlin and we sat there and were looking at these two really cute boys — two cute men, I guess — on the ice, and I was like, ‘I want to meet that one, the blonde one,’ which was Val. And that was it.”

The two went on a date the next day and got engaged less than a year later. The Bures have three adult children: Maksim, Lev, and Natasha.

Bure spoke with “Daily Blast Live” in May and said she’s been in touch with Loughlin since she was released from prison. In the interview, Bure was asked if she’s checked in with Loughlin since she was released from prison.

Bure said: “Yes, I’ve talked to Lori many times and she’s doing well.”

In 2019, Bure told “Today” that she considers Loughlin family, EOnline reported.

“I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other,” she said.

Erin Krakow, who stars as Elizabeth on “When Calls the Heart,” has also spoken positively about Loughlin and hopes that she will one day be able to return to the Hallmark series that she had to leave after the college admissions scandal broke.

In an interview with ET Canada, Krakow said about Loughlin returning to the show one day: “From your lips to God’s ears. I truly, truly hope so. It would make me so happy to see Abigail back in Hope Valley. And I think there are still a lot of really beautiful stories for her character to get to tell. I would welcome her back with open arms. So let’s hope.”

Brian Bird, creator of “When Calls the Heart,” said he’d like Loughlin to return but isn’t sure it will happen. In an interview with Charisma Podcast Network’s Greenelines podcast and host Dr. Steve Greene, he said:

I personally would love nothing more than that [Loughlin’s return] happening in Hope Valley. Whether or not we can do it is another question. There’s a lot of moving parts to that decision. There’s a lot of other stakeholders besides me who would have to say yes to that. So I can’t say with certainty that we can pull that off. I hope we can, but I can’t say that we can actually pull it off. … If anyone should come to Hope Valley it should be Abigail. In my opinion, that’s the kind of show we are…

