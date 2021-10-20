Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘The View’ Gave Her ‘PTSD’

Candace Cameron Bure was a panelist on “The View” from 2015 to 2016.

The “Full House” actor didn’t enjoy her time on the talk show. In fact, it was a major source of anxiety for her. While a guest on the podcast “The View: Behind the Table,” Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her time on the show.

“The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” she said. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I (have) PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”

Bure Didn’t Expect the Show to Be All About Politics

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bure explained that Donald Trump’s candidacy and victory in the 2016 election changed everything about her experience on “The View.”

“When I was asked to join the table, the show was supposed to steer towards more ever-green topics and less about politics,” she explained. “The lighter version of the show I thought I was going to work for suddenly became solely about politics. I felt like I was back in school, doing 4-5 hours of homework a night. It was exhausting.”

As one of the only conservative-leaning panelists at the time who voted for Trump, Bure felt pressure to represent the conservative community, even when she didn’t particularly care about the topic.

“When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach,” she said on “The View”‘s podcast.

She added that she often cried before tapings of the show.

Raven Symone Feels Like ‘A Bit of a Fail’ Because of the Show

Bure and actor Raven Symoné often butted heads on “The View.” They once went head to head on the topic of a baker refusing to sell a gay couple a wedding cake. But they appeared on the same episode of “The View: Behind the table” to discuss their experiences on the show.

Symoné, who rose to fame on the Disney Channel original series “That’s So Raven,” said part of the appeal of joining “The View” was to show how she’d grown and matured past being a child star. She also joined the show thinking it would be less political and felt underprepared to discuss certain topics.

“I really did want to be on that show and talk about topics that I’m good at and know about and really succeed in a positive way. I’m not used to flopping, I’m not used to failing. And I feel like a little bit of a fail because of it. But it wasn’t my fault, which made it even worse,” Symoné said.

“I’m very comfortable and confident with who I am and what I believe but it is a whole different story to try to express that intelligently with the whole world watching,” Bure added.

