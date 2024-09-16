Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Surprising TV Role She’d Love to Play

Candace Cameron Bure, former Hallmark star and current star with Great American Family, attended the 90s Con event in Daytona Beach, Florida, in September 2024. While she was there, Heavy got a chance to ask her a few questions about her time on “Full House.”

Candace Cameron Bure Said She’d Love to Play Gia When She’s ‘Smoking a Cigarette’

Heavy spoke with Bure (who played D.J. on “Full House” and “Fuller House,”) Dave Coulier (who played Joey), and Andrea Barber (who played Kimmy.) Heavy asked the stars who else they would play from “Full House” if they could be a different character for just one day.

“I want to be Gia when she’s smoking a cigarette in the bathroom,” Bure said with a laugh. “…(it’s) just the opposite of D.J.”

Bure is referring to season 7 episode 5 of “Full House,” which aired in 1993. According to the “Full House” Fandom page, this episode explored Stephanie struggling to make friends in sixth grade until she meets Mickey, a seventh grader. The leader of Mickey’s group, Gia (portrayed by Marla Sokoloff), smoked cigarettes and invited Stephanie to join them, but Stephanie turned her down. Gia was Stephanie’s best friend in seasons 7 and eight of “Full House.”

Heavy then joked that Coulier would like to play Kimmy Gibler.

“Absolutely,” Coulier replied. “For a number of reasons, a couple I can’t say. But yeah I would be Kimmy Gibler, sure. It would be a fun character.”

Barber and Coulier joked that they could switch characters for a day. And all three actors agreed that they love doing the panel at 90’s Con.

“You talk directly to everyone in the room,” Coulier said. “It’s a Q&A so, we get to answer questions.”

Bure said she has also enjoyed meeting so many other stars at the 90s Con events.

“I like connecting with a lot of the other celebrities that are here,” Bure said. “We didn’t necessarily know each other even though we were all on shows in the 90s. Having done several of these 90s cons, now we’ve become friends. I like that part too.”

Sokoloff Said Her Children Were ‘Horrified’ By Her ‘Full House’ Episode

When appearing as a guest on Coulier’s podcast, “Full House Rewind,” in August 2024, Sokoloff said her children were “horrified” by her smoking episode, as first reported by People.

She said when they first watched the smoking scenes they were “horrified” and said, “Mom! You’re smoking?!”

Sokoloff returned to the spinoff “Fuller House,” reprising her character for an episode called “Girl Talk.”

After the 90s Con event ended, Bure shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram.

“we had an absolute BLAST FROM THE PAST at #90scon,” Bure wrote. “It’s always so special to be with my (fuller) family and have the chance to meet so many of you that have loved Full House for so many years. I already can’t wait for next year!! 😉✨”

Barber replied, “I love you DJ! 😘 So happy we had our girl time. 🥰”

She also shared a video driving to 90s Con with Barber.

In an Instagram story after the event, Bure said she was on her way to edit her new Christmas movie with Cameron Mathison that’s airing on Great American Family.

“I had such a good time this weekend,” she said.

