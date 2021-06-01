Candace Cameron Bure Pays a Visit to Small Town Ice Cream Shop

Hallmark actress Candace Cameron Bure stopped in for a chocolate-dipped ice cream cone at Tip Top Dairy Bar in Osakis, Minnesota on May 21.

A Facebook post showing Bure standing with two smiling employees was captioned “so the girls were pretty excited when they noticed this special person at the Tip Top tonight!!! How exciting.”

Tip Top Dairy Bar’s Facebook page shared an article about the star’s visit, writing “Candace Cameron Bure was extremely friendly and a class act.” Bure was in Minnesota for her son Maksim’s high school graduation from NorthStar Christian Academy. The school is located in Alexandria, Minnesota, about a 15-minute drive from the ice cream shop.

In an Instagram post on her son’s graduation day, Bure wrote “So proud of you. You have grown so much in character and your love for God. Your joy is infectious!”

Bure’s Older Son Is a Leader in His Church Community

Bure’s second child and oldest son, Lev, has experience preaching at Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch, California. In 2019, Candace Cameron Bure shared a video clip to Instagram of Lev preaching about conduct.

In another Instagram post, Bure explained that Lev and four other young people were given the opportunity to preach to thousands of people watching in person and online. In the caption, Bure called the young preachers “our future leaders” and said that “God anointed their words as they spoke truth, love, and encouragement and a call to action to all of us.” She also thanked her pastor, Dudley Rutherford, for giving her son the opportunity to speak.

More recently, Bure’s son penned a blog post for his church about thankfulness. The Hallmark actress posted about it on Instagram, writing “Proud Mama moment” in the caption.

In the blog post, Bure’s son writes, “God is perfect, good, merciful, gracious, loving, and the list goes on. Without doing anything to deserve it (in fact quite the opposite), we have been redeemed of our sins through the blood of Jesus Christ. So, let’s continue to practice thankfulness, remembering all that God has blessed us with, and praise His name forevermore!”

Lev Bure Also Helps Run His Family’s Wine Business

According to the bio written below Lev Bure’s blog post on thankfulness, he is currently running his family’s wine business in Napa, California. According to the Napa Wine Project website, Bure Family Wines was founded after Candace Cameron Bure and her husband purchased a piece of land in St. Helena, California which is a “premium vineyard neighborhood.”

According to a video on Bure’s YouTube Channel, the Bure family hand packs each and every box sent out to their customers. Bure’s husband, Valeri, started the company in 2006 after retiring from professional hockey.

A Bure family wine was featured in an episode of “Fuller House.” DJ Tanner (played by Bure) had a wine bottle labeled “Bure” next to her in one scene. On May 12, Bure shared an Instagram photo of her at the vineyard with Lev and her husband.

“A lovely day with hubby and son as well as new friends. A stroll through to Kalon Vineyard. From soil to bottle,” she captioned the photo.

The Latest Aurora Tegarden Mystery Movie Premieres June 13

Bure can be spotted on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on June 13 in “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part.” It seems that Aurora and Nick will finally say “I Do” in this latest installment.

Be sure to tune in at 8 pm ET!

