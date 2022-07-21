Candace Cameron Bure Admits to ‘Making Waves’ & Drives Her Fans Wild

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure got everybody going with a recent Instagram post, and luckily, it was in a good way. It is not all that uncommon for Bure’s 5.6 million Instagram followers to push back against posts she shares, sometimes criticizing that she is out of touch with her fans. In this case, however, it was all about fun and a light-hearted moment, and it seemed to give her followers big smiles and chuckles.

Bure Shared a Moment From the Set

On July 18, Bure shared a short video clip on her Instagram page. She tagged Makenzie Rae and teased in the caption she was “Making waves on the set today.” While she did not specify, it appeared this may have been filmed while Bure was doing a photo shoot for her clothing line. Bure added a couple of emoji to the caption of her post as well, one signaling waves along with a cry-laughing emoji. The video used the Grupo La Cumbia clip of “Cumbia Buena” which has been very popular lately on social media, along with the “Waves” filter that has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok.

The clip Bure shared was only a few seconds long, but it was long enough to get everybody laughing. The two ladies stood next to one another at the beginning, smiling as the waves effect kicked in. They turned to face one another, then stood with their backs together and bent their knees to bump their bums. The final moves showed both ladies doing moves that seemed to pay tribute to The Bangles song “Walk Like an Egyptian,” or perhaps mimic genie moves. They laughed a lot, clearly having a blast and cracking themselves up in the process.

Fans Loved Bure’s ‘Happy Spirit’

The moves the two ladies did in the clip were quite simple, for the most part, but the filter effect and song clip transformed it into something fun and comical. Cookbook author Danielle Walker commented, “This filter makes me so dizzy,” adding a couple of cry-laughing emoji for additional effect. Some of Bure’s fans noted the effect made them dizzy as well, and a fan commented, “You’re a treasure Candace!”

Another commenter teased, “I can’t stop watching. Might also need dramamine, still fun none the less.” Someone else told Bure, “My fav reel that you have ever posted!!! Made me laugh and I needed a good laugh! Thank you!!!” Bure’s fans credited the Hallmark and “Fuller House” star for brightening their days, and one added, “I love your happy spirit!!”

Quite a few people used simply strings of emoji to signal their love for this fun post from Bure. There was even a comment noting, “I have to say this is the best version I’ve seen!” and another Bure supporter admitted to being mesmerized by the clip. Apparently, this particular Instagram post provided what many of Bure’s fans seem to love most about her, which is her love for making others laugh and showing off the fun moments of her day.