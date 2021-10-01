Candace Cameron Bure on Why She’s Extra Excited About Her Christmas Movie

Candace Cameron Bure is extra excited about her 2021 Hallmark Christmas movie. She’s giving fans a few hints about what to expect, along with some tantalizing hints about just why this year’s movie is so special to her.

She This Year’s Movie Is a ‘True Rom-Com’

In one Instagram story from September that’s now deleted, Bure told her followers that this year’s movie is a true rom-com, even more so than many of her previous movies.

She said:

Good morning. Set life. Trailer life. I’m wrapping up the end of a long but really fun week on my Christmas movie, but I’m so tired… Had a hard time waking up this morning. But it’s SO good. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Oh! I’m like, I wanna share pictures with all of you but I’m gonna wait a little bit til we get closer to the movie. John Brotherton. Barbara Niven. We have some other wonderful actors. This movie is a true rom-com. Like a true rom-com, which is so exciting.

She Promised To Share More After Halloween

She talked more in her Instagram stories on October 1, while promising fans that she would reveal even more after Halloween.

First she asked her fans on her Instagram story if she should follow three boys’ Instagram accounts who appeared in the video with her. Her story included links to their accounts: @Matteus_Lunot, @KingstonGomes2009, and @DaxtonGujral.

“They just asked me if I would follow all of them on Instagram!” she said. They were laughing and joking during her video.

In her next video, Bure revealed that she did follow them on Instagram, and they are all starring in her new Christmas movie, “The Christmas Contest.”

She said:

So I followed all the boys on Instagram. Of course. I wasn’t not going to. They were so cute. So those three boys are in my new Christmas movie that will be out in November on Hallmark Channel called ‘The Christmas Contest.’ And they were just adorable, and they were such good little actors. And I can’t wait for you to see this movie. I shot lots of behind-the-scenes footage, but I won’t release that until it gets closer to the airing of the film. Like basically, I’ll start showing you once we’re past Halloween, how about that? I don’t wanna give you Christmas too early.

She went on to talk about just how special her movie is.

“And I know I say every Christmas movie, every year is like my favorite one, but this one’s really, really special for so many reasons,” she promised. “And I hope you guys all love it and agree, and I don’t know. We’ll see. You’ll tell me then.”

Bure’s new movie is called “The Christmas Contest.” Barbara Niven is slated to star as Donna in the movie, along with John Brotherton who will star as Ben.

Brotherton played Matt Harmon, a veterinarian, on “Fuller House” for 37 episodes. Bure also starred in the series. For a time, Matt and D.J. were romantically connected on the series and quite a few fans considered themselves “Team Matt.”

IMDb currently lists the premiere date as being November 28, 2021, which is Thanksgiving weekend.

Hallmark’s description reads: “Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.”

