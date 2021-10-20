Carlos & Alexa PenaVega on ‘Crazy Accident That Resulted in a Lost Finger’

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega revealed to fans that their family recently had a “crazy accident” that resulted in a lost finger. The good news is that the Hallmark stars’ child is recovering well, they later updated.

Alexa PenaVega Shared That Someone in the Family Lost a Finger in an Accident

She wrote in an Instagram story: “Sorry we have been MIA. This last weekend we had a crazy accident that resulted in a lost finger 😭😭😭 I’ll fill you guys in more with Los. Just thankful for everything we do have! God is good ALWAYS.”

She later shared a photo of their son Kingston and wrote in an Instagram story, “Little trooper. Handling his injury like a champ. 😭❤️😭”

Carlos PenaVega Assured Their Followers That Kingston Was Doing Well

Later in an Instagram story, Carlos PenaVega updated their followers on just what had happened, after he received many questions following up on Alexa’s post.

“Sorry about being MIA these last few days,” he said in the video. “Kingston… Well, Alexa posted something, a lot of people writing me, ‘What happened?’ “Who was it?’ It was actually Kingston. He had a little boo-boo. He’s going to be OK, right?”

Kingston showed a scrape on his elbow, which wasn’t what Carlos was talking about. He asked him to show the camera where the other boo-boo was, and Kingston showed his hand, which was covered in a thick mitt.

“We have it covered for right now…to keep it protected,” Carlos added. “You’re a tough boy right?”

Kingston said, “No.” Carlos had to laugh at that response and he told Kingston, “I love you.”

In May, Alexa and Carlos welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rio.

At the time, Rio was in intensive care. Alexa wasn’t supposed to give birth until mid-June and Rio was born early. Carlos and Alexa PenaVega also have two sons: Ocean King, 4, and Kingston James, 2. The couple was married in Mexico in 2014.

Alexa recently starred in Hallmark’s “Taking a Shot at Love,” which premiered in January 2021. The couple also stars in “Picture Perfect Mysteries” together.

Alexa told TVFanatic that when she was first approached about doing a mystery movie, she passed until she could do one with Carlos. Now they’ve starred in numerous Hallmark movies together. In 2018, they starred in “Love at Sea,” which was filmed on a cruise ship. So they got to have a vacation together as part of their job.

The two originally met in Bible study, and then they went on to run their own Bible study, People reported. After they were married, they combined their names. The PenaVegas once lived in Los Angeles, but they left Hollywood for a quieter atmosphere in Hawaii where they could focus more on their family. They made the move in 2017.

Alexa told People that they never fit the Hollywood mold.

She said: “When we were living in California, there was never actually a break. The industry happens 24/7. And we thought, we need a place to go and reconnect and that needs to be our home.”

Alexa said that after their first son, Ocean, was born, they realized that their lives and their priorities were just very different from the other people around them.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies