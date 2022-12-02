Carlos PenaVega & Wife Alexa Reunite After 3 Week Separation: ‘My Queen Is Home’

A fan-favorite Hallmark couple is back together again and they are clearly thrilled about their reunion. Alexa PenaVega recently spent several weeks away from her husband, Carlos PenaVega, and their three kids. Now she is home and he gushed over her return.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carlos PenaVega Celebrated His Wife’s Return

When Alexa recently had to leave her family, she admitted she was crying before getting too far away. Luckily, this was a separation that would last only a few weeks. Alexa had a work commitment abroad, and she explained it made the most sense for Carlos and the pair’s kids to stay behind in the United States. On November 29, Carlos shared via Instagram that Alexa had returned.

“My queen is home :) survived 3 weeks with 3 kids and no broken bones this time!!!” Carlos shared in the caption of his Instagram post. The photo showed the couple lying next to one another in the sunshine, and he gave her a kiss on her cheek. Alexa commented, “My everything” on her husband’s post and added two fire and one heart emoji. The photo was not new, as Alexa had shared it on her Instagram page in early November. Despite that, the shot was a sweet one that gave fans a glimpse into how close the two are.

Quite a few of Alexa and Carlos’ fans commented on the Instagram post and gushed over the happy couple. A few worried about how Carlos noted there were no broken bones this time, but so far, those curious fans were left wondering without any additional context provided.

“My favorites are back with each other. Los you did an amazing job with the kiddos while Lex was gone,” one fan commented.

The Couple’s Love for One Another Inspires Fans

About a week before Alexa returned home, Carlos shared an update on how things were going without her. A November 21 Instagram post showed him in a quartet of photos with the couple’s three children. “Been a little MIA these last couple weeks! This is my current situation :) mom comes home in a week!” It looked as if Carlos had everything fairly under control, and Alexa commented on that post by telling her husband, “You are a champion!!!!!”

Over the first couple of days after Carlos shared his sweet photo and caption celebrating Alexa’s return home, nearly 80,000 of his fans “liked” the post. In addition, almost 150 people commented, and many used red heart emojis and other similar icons.

“Who missed her more? You or the kids?” one person asked on Carlos’ post.

“Love how you love each other, it’s inspiring,” another wrote.

“Aww this is so cute. I feel like I’m most happy when I’m with my family too. You and Lex are fantastic and I know Ocean, Kingston, and Rio are blessed that you guys are they’re (sic) parents,” someone else gushed.

As Us Weekly noted in June 2021, Alexa has shared with fans that the family did not have any housekeepers or nannies. “We don’t although there are days that I definitely wish I did,” she noted at the time. Alexa also admitted she and her husband sometimes struggled to prioritize themselves in their busy lives. Carlos’ new Instagram post upon Alexa’s return suggests the couple is making a major effort to focus on one another after several weeks apart, and fans loved it.