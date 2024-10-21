Carlos PenaVega’s New Venture Causes Anxiety in Some Fans

Hallmark alum Carlos PenaVega recently revealed he is launching a new project and his fans are thrilled.

PenaVega is still acting in projects with Great American Family and performing with Big Time Rush. Now, however, the “Picture Perfect Mysteries” and “Enchanted Christmas” star has an additional musical venture launching.

Carlos PenaVega Announced a New Song Drop

On October 4, PenaVega shared the big news via an Instagram post. The post was on a new Instagram page for Angels + Kings, which turns out to be a new band PenaVega is starting.

“OG vibes, new energy and your new favorite band. @angelsandkings ‘Lightning’ strikes October 25th,” the caption of the post read.

When the Angels + Kings partnership was announced on Instagram, one of PenaVega’s fans admitted she was both excited and anxious.

She asked, “Carlos I’m really happy for you and excited about this but what does this mean for Big Time Rush?”

To her relief, PenaVega replied, “Nothing – just means more music for you.”

Several other fans responded they were relieved to know that PenaVega wasn’t leaving Big Time Rush, as well.

“That panicked me for a second,” admitted another of PenaVega’s fans.

“Phewww you asked the question we was (sic) all wondering,” added someone else.

The new duo Angels + Kings consists of PenaVega and his friend, Alex T. Marshall.

In an October 5 Instagram post, the duo shared insight into how they came together to launch their new project.

“When we first crossed paths, music wasn’t the only thing that brought us together,” the caption began.

It continued, “It was the shared belief in the importance of family–especially the strength and bond of the nuclear family. That’s at the heart of who we are and what we stand for.”

The duo explained, “Angels + Kings is more than just music for us–it’s a reflection of the values we live by every day. ‘Lighting’ is just the beginning, a song born from that foundation.”

Fans Are Excited for PenaVega

Fans are already going crazy over “Lightning,” the first song from Angels + Kings that will drop on October 25.

“CARLOS SINGING IS LIKE FOOD FOR THE SOUL!!! ❤️❤️❤️ let’s go,” one enthusiastic Instagram user gushed.

Another fan wrote, “I just know all of these lyrics are thought out and will make an impact on so many people!!”

Someone else added, “You guys are beyond incredible, the vocals, lyrics, just everything about this band is incredible!! I seriously cannot wait til it gets released!”

“Ouuu it’s giving slayyy Carlos. Love the behind the scenes pls keep posting 🔥🔥. Can’t wait till the song drops, 🤩 #10.25⚡️⚡️” shared a separate fan.

A different fan wrote, “Love this!!! Carlos is sooo talented! (All the BTR guys are!) so I’m happy you aren’t restricted to that!”

Another Instagram post, shared on October 14, gave fans more background on their love for this new project. “This project has been a breath of fresh air for both of us,” the duo acknowledged.

“It’s reminded us how important it is to have people who genuinely believe in you and stand by your side,” they added.

The pair continued, “For us, making music is about so much more than just the sound–it’s about the family we build, the friendships we nurture, and the community we create together.”