Carlos PenaVega Brings Family on Tour: ‘It’s Hard’ & ‘Worth Every Penny’

Carlos PenaVega is on tour with Big Time Rush, but he’s not letting it get in the way of spending time with his family. The Hallmark star shared on social media that he is taking his three young children and his wife, Alexa, with him. He says the cost — including paying for their own tour bus — is worth not being separated for months on end.

They’re Paying for Their Own Bus So They Can Stay Together

In an Instagram post, he shared that no matter how tough it may be to bring three small children along with them while he’s on tour, he thinks it’s important and doesn’t want to be away from his family for several months.

He wrote, “People always ask me ‘WHY would you bring your family on tour?’ THIS is away! No way Im spending 3 months away from the people that matter most to me.”

He said that maybe they won’t get enough sleep, and they even have to pay for their own bus, but it’s all worth it.

He wrote, “Don’t get me wrong. It’s hard. We had to pay for our own bus…And sometimes sleep is not guaranteed… but it’s been worth every penny and sleepless night. Love our little team like no other. If I’ve learned anything – fight for your family. Fight to be together when you can. And don’t take any moment for granted. We are not promised tomorrow. So make memories TODAY :)”

PenaVega is on the Big Time Rush Forever Tour.

Tour locations are all over the United States and in Mexico, including D.C., Connecticut, New Hampshire, Ohio, New York, Florida, Georgia, California, Texas, Monterrey, Guadalajara, New Mexico, Utah, and more.

Thousands Are Attending His Concerts

The concerts are a big hit and thousands are attending each event.

PenaVega wrote in one Instagram post, “Seriously in awe of how much energy you guys bring.”

PenaVega was part of a band and a hugely popular TV series on Nickelodeon called “Big Time Rush.” As Michigan Daily explained, the series was created by Scott Fellows in 2009 and it was designed to try to cash in on some of the same success that fictional pop stars had enjoyed on the Disney Channel. Nickelodeon and Columbia/Epic Label Group joined forces and created the TV series that followed the story of Minnesota hockey players trying to make it big as a boy band.

Stephen Kramer Glickman played the role of the producer, Gustavo Rocque, while the boy band consisted of Kendal Schmidt as Kendall Knight, James Maslow as James Diamond, Carlos PenaVega as Carlos Garcia, and Logan Henderson as Logan Mitchell. The fictional band’s 2010 album BTR even reached third in the Hot 200 and the band had a real-life tour that sold out in just days. The series (and the band) concluded in 2013.

When the band announced a reunion tour, fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Alexa PenaVega is one of those fans.

She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Sorry. I had to. 🤣🤣 Carlos, you is FINE! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

