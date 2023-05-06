Carlos PenaVega Makes ‘Big’ TV Announcement

Carlos PenaVega, leading man in Hallmarks’ 2022 film “Love in the Limelight,” made a major announcement to his Instagram story on May 5, 2023. His band, Big Time Rush, will perform live on June 2 at the Citi Concert Series hosted by the “TODAY” show.

“This is so cool!” said PenaVega on the now-deleted Instagram story. “We will be performing on June 2 in the Citi Concert Series on Today.” The official Instagram page for Big Time Rush posted the announcement moments after PenaVega took to Instagram.

While the band gets ready to rock the stage and this year’s series, June 2, also marks the release date of their fourth studio album titled “Another Life,” according to a May 6, 2023, Instagram post by bandmate Kendall Schmidt.

About the 2023 Citi Concert Series

The Citi Concert Series has been a part of the “TODAY” show annual lineup for nearly two decades, according to Billboard’s June 17, 2019 article.

“Every January and February, we like to go around and catch up with labels and publicists to see what’s coming from them during the year and what’s a priority,” says Brittany Bosner, the “TODAY” show’s resident music booker to the outlet at the time.

While creating the best musical summer concert starts at the beginning of the year for “TODAY,” this year’s artists might’ve been a little strategic with their concert dates. Three of the participants (Niall Horan, Jonas Brothers, and Big Time Rush) are releasing new studio albums on the exact day they’re set to take the “TODAY” show stage.

According to the TODAY Show lineup the four-month concert series will include the following acts in order starting May 12: The Jonas Brothers, Big Time Rush, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, Kim Petras, Karol G, TWICE, Dan + Shay, Reneé Rapp, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, and Jon Baptiste.

The Citi Concert Series is accessible to the public and will be held outside the “TODAY” show studios at Rockefeller Plaza, 35 West 48th Street, New York, NY 10112, according to the“TODAY” website. However, attendees need a fan pass and can register on TODAY.com.

Carlos & Wife Alexa Sing Together

Carlos and his wife Alexa are seasoned actors; many recognize her as Cameron Cortez in the 2001 Disney movie “Spy Kids.” While most know of Carlos for having musical chops— if you don’t follow their vlog “La Vida PenaVega” on YouTube—you might not know that Alexa is just as musically gifted.

On a May 3, 2023, Instagram post, the dynamic duo sang a rendition of Big Time Rush’s latest song, “Waves.”

While Carlos and Alexa starred in “Enchanted Christmas,” “Love at Sea,” and most recently “Love in the Limelight,” they have plenty more movie magic to make as they signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark, as reported by Deadline on October 20, 2022.

“Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have become an important part of the Hallmark family over the years, and we couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership with them,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, to the outlet at the time.

While the Hallmark team is elated to have the duo on screen together, displaying a real-life Hallmark love story come true, the PenaVegas also express their gratitude towards the network.

“Hallmark has become a second home for our family. Over the last four years, they have given us opportunities to grow as actors and producers all while raising our children, even if it means having the family on set!” the PenaVegas said in a combined statement at the time.