Casey Manderson’s Tribute to His Mother Who Died: ‘I Hope We Made You Proud’

Casey Ryan Manderson, who has starred frequently in Hallmark movies, recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother after her death. He wrote a long love letter to her on Instagram, letting everyone know just what a wonderful woman she was.

He Wrote a Long & Heartfelt Tribute to His Mother

Manderson shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother on Instagram, letting his followers know that she had just died, leaving him with many memories and thoughts full of love.

He shared that he, his brother, and sister were with her as she passed.

Momma. On Monday we were together for the last time. It was and is the most profound experience of my life. To share those final moments with my brother and sister was a shining tribute to your life as our one and only Mother. I hope we made you proud and most of all I hope that as your body slowly shut down that your mind was focused on thoughts and images that lifted you up and carried you away; that our whispers and songs were a gentle reminder of all of the good that you did in your life.

He continued, writing: “Mostly I hope that the mystery of life after death is full of light and magic, just like you.”

He then talked about grief, and how it slowly gets less restrictive but is always there.

Each day of grief is different and I’m in no rush to understand it or get through it. I’m here, keeping it real, as you would say. A friend of mine shared the idea that in ancient times I would be braced and bound in my grief; swaddled around my joints so as not to fall apart. A beautiful and powerful image and one I know you would enjoy. Today the bindings feel a little looser. I can take deeper breaths without crying immediately and my eyes feel more open to what’s around me. Today I feel like sharing you with the world.

He wrote that he was ready to share his mother with the world, and that she was shy, grounded, and cared for others in need.

Today I feel like sharing you with the world. My Mom was a private person, a little shy even, but once you got to know her she was actually very funny and grounded with a no-nonsense approach to life. She drove a small bus and she loved that job. She would drive elderly folks right to their house sometimes, change the music to suit the passengers and settle down any young ruffians with a look, like any experienced Mother could. I loved the way she would say, “Hi Casey”, in her soft voice whenever we would visit.

Manderson shared on Instagram that his mother’s love was deep and he never even once doubted it.

I never once in my life doubted that she loved me and she always encouraged me to follow my heart and my dreams. Mom loved children. When we were young she ran a daycare out of our house. She made every child she looked after feel that love and security and I have no doubt that her impact on their lives is something they remember to this day.

Manderson said he was glad that his mother had time to be a grandmother to his two children, and he will always cherish those moments.

I’m so glad she got to be a Grandma too. Winter and Sagan will forever remember that Grandma Jil travelled 1000’s of miles just to be with them, multiple times a year. Not only because she wanted to, because she had to. That was Mom. Love you forever.

Many joined to share their condolences and messages of support for Manderson.

He’s Starred in Numerous Hallmark Movies

Manderson has starred in numerous Hallmark movies, often playing the supporting role to the lead. He starred in My Best Friend’s Bouquet and You’re Bacon Me Crazy on The Hallmark Channel.

He also starred in The Christmas Ring on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

His other Hallmark productions include Love Take Two, The Mistletoe Inn, Garage Sale Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mystery, Love on the Sidelines, A Novel Romance, and more.

In an interview with My Devotional Thoughts, Manderson shared that his parents have always supported whatever direction he wanted to take in life.

“My parents have always supported whatever direction I’ve decided to take my life, but I kept this acting thing a secret because I think I was afraid that if I said it out loud, I would have to admit that it would probably never happen,” he admitted. ‘Oh man, that sounded kind of sad; I don’t mean to sound so maudlin!”

Of course, his acting career did happen, and he found success even when he wasn’t sure at one point that he would.

