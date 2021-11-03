These Cast Members Are Confirmed as Returning for ‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2

The series “When Hope Calls” is moving from Hallmark’s streaming network to the new TV network GAC Family. Season 2 will premiere with a two-part episode on December 18. While many actors who starred in the first season are returning to the series, not everyone is. Here is what we know so far about who is returning for “When Hope Calls” season 2.

These Actors Have Confirmed They Will Be in Season 2

Ryan-James Hatanaka is returning as Mountie Gabriel Kinslow.

He wrote on October 18, “So happy to pop up north last week, jump in to my red serge and spend some time with my buds at #WhenHopeCalls. Looking forward to showing you all our new chapter!”

Kyana Teresa is joining “When Hope Calls” for the first time in the season 2 December opener. Details about her character aren’t yet known.

She wrote on Instagram, “This beautiful gentle gal is named Rain and she was so incredible on her first set ever! Kinda made all the human actors look subpar if I’m being honest. 🐎🤷🏽‍♀️ Definitely Brookfield’s finest!!”

Teresa previously starred in the last season of “Good Witch” as Zoey.

Morgan Kohan will be returning as Lillian Walsh for season 2, according to press releases about the series.

On October 18, while other actors shared photos from the set, Kohan shared this photo above on Instagram and wrote: “The beginning of Fred’s set dog career. No pay for him yet, he’s still got some work to do.”

Carter Ryan is joining the series as Abigail’s son, Cody. He will be in the two-part premiere. He was last seen on “When Calls the Heart.”

Bumped into this fine-looking young man in Brookfield yesterday. It was more meaningful to see him than you can imagine. #CodyStanton #WhenHopeCalls #GACFamily #Hearties pic.twitter.com/LIeAFyGKQ8 — Brian Bird (@brbird) October 9, 2021

Brian Bird, co-creator of the series, said that seeing Ryan again was “more meaningful…than you can imagine.”

Jefferson Brown is returning as Joe Moody and Hanneke Talbot is returning as Maggie Parsons.

Brown wrote in response to a fan excited about his return: “Well that’s awfully sweet to see. Thanks @psprague83. Tune into #GACFamilytv to see what’s new in #brookfield.”

Well someone will need to wear an apron, may as well be me. https://t.co/Dv6HNMIUAX — Jefferson Brown (@jeffersonb76) September 29, 2021

Brown had previously commented, when asked if his character was returning:”Well someone will need to wear an apron, may as well be me.”

When the announcement about “When Hope Calls” moving to GAC Family was first made, several actors all shared the same screenshots in their Instagram story to indicate that they were returning. Marshall Williams was one of them. While it’s not a clear confirmation that he’s back, the post does seem to indicate that he will likely return as Sam Tremblay. However, IMDb does not have him listed yet in the cast for the new season. IMDb also does not have Brown listed as returning, although he’s confirmed that he will be in the new season, so these listings aren’t necessarily accurate.

Wendy Crewson, who played Tess Stewart, is returning, according to Deadline.

Neil Crone will return as Ronnie Stewart, Tess’s brother-in-law, according to Deadline.

Lori Loughlin & Daniel Lissing Will Be Part of the Two-Episode Christmas Special

Lori Loughlin’s character of Abigail, who was a main character in “When Calls the Heart” before the college admissions scandal, will be starring on “When Hope Calls” in December. Loughlin received permission to travel to Canada to film, The Mercury News reported.

You can watch one of Loughlin’s scenes in “When Hope Calls” in Heavy’s story here.

Daniel Lissing will also be in the two-part premiere, but his role has not yet been revealed. His character, Jack, died on “When Calls the Heart.”

Lissing said in a statement with ET Online about his role: “I’m excited to be invited to participate in the season 2 premiere of When Hope Calls. I’m also very much looking forward to meeting the When Hope Calls team and to be working with my friend Lori again.”

Jocelyn Hudon Is Not Returning as Grace

Jocelyn Hudon played the role of Grace in season 1. She was one of the two main characters in the series. And while Grace’s sister Lillian (played by Morgan Kohan) will be in season 2, Hudon confirmed on Instagram that she is not returning.

Hudon explained that she’s filming an action movie and can’t be in season 2.

She wrote:

hi! I’m on an action feature film rn :) nope on an action movie rn :) 💃🏼💃🏼

Hudon gave the same answer to another fan who asked on Instagram, writing: “No I won’t be.” Grace was in all 10 episodes of “When Hope Calls” in season 1, along with Lillian.

The Future of Some Characters Is Not Yet Known

While quite a few characters have been confirmed, the future of other characters is not yet known.

fire, coffee, laughing, western, hallmark channel, hallmark, conversation, hearties, heart of television, hallmarkies, when hope calls, settlers, firelight, whc, hallmark drama, 1010whc2019, bonefire, greg hovanessian https://t.co/0qUoeAHvDL pic.twitter.com/x7Lia2nU7Q — Coffee Beans UK (@CoffeeBeansUK) October 24, 2019

Chuck, played by Greg Hovanessian, was a love interest for Grace, who is not returning. Hovanessian has not yet revealed if he will be back.

When he posted to Instagram on October 2, he didn’t answer questions from fans about whether or not he was returning to the series.

IMDb also lists some actors who played children in the orphanage as returning, including Ava Weiss (Mary Louise) and Liam MacDonald (Vincent). It’s not yet known if we’ll be seeing Simon Webster (Fred), Kate Moyer (Sophia), Riley O’Donnell (Helen), or Isaak Bailey (Christian.)

Additional characters who are unknown at the time of this article’s publication include Elizabeth Saunders (Eleanor Winters) and Kim Roberts (Pearl Mayfair).

The First Two Episodes Air on December 18

The first two episodes will air back-to-back on GAC Family on December 18. You can learn how to watch GAC Family on TV in Heavy’s story here.

The synopsis for Episode 1 reads:

In the World Premiere of When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Part 1, a Christmas festival worthy of Harper’s Bazaar happens in Brookfield as the community is one of three contenders in the magazine’s search for America’s #1 Country Christmas Town. The entire town is preoccupied with creating the essence of Christmas for the photojournalist’s lens, though, behind the scenes, residents are not living the spiritof the season. In the midst of the fuss, a stagecoach appears, and out steps Abigail Stanton and her son, Cody who have brought a troubled boy to Lillian’s orphanage.

The synopsis for Episode 2 reads:

In the World Premiere of When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Part 2, photojournalist Paul Franklin is wrapping his research on the community of Brookfield as a contender for America’s #1 Country Christmas Town. By now, Paul blends in as the town prepares for Christmas Eve. Lillian, the orphans, and Gabriel are running out of options to restore the troubled boy’s hope for better times. Just when all seems lost, a secret Santa appears to fulfill all holiday wishes, and Abigail has a profound conversation with a dear friend from the past. Meanwhile, Paul’s lens is recording every miraculous moment.

