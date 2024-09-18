Hallmark Reveals Cast for Holiday TV Series: ‘Sooo Excited’

Though it was announced in May 2024 that longtime Hallmark star and “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sarah Drew would headline a new holiday mystery series, “Mistletoe Murders,” the rest of her cast has remained a secret — until now.

On September 16, Deadline reported that the series — based on the hit Audible podcast of the same name — will debut on Hallmark+ on October 31 and unveiled who will be by Drew’s side in the Christmas-themed caper.

Drew, who wrapped filming “Mistletoe Murders” in early August and called her castmates “forever friends” after the experience, wrote on Instagram, “I’m sooo excited that my cast has been announced because now I will be spamming you all with BTS joy!! Get ready!!!”

Sarah Drew Will Solve Crimes With Fellow Hallmark Actor Peter Mooney

In “Mistletoe Murders,” Drew plays lead character Emily Lane and also serves as an executive producer on the show. She headed to Toronto in June to begin filming and has periodically shared glimpses from the set on social media, but was careful not to reveal her fellow cast members.

Per Deadline’s report, the six-episode series chronicles an “optimistic shop owner of a charming year-round Christmas-themed store.”

“However,” the synopsis continues, “her inner voice reveals a sardonic sense of humor, cunning intellect, and keen eye for details most people would miss…because Emily has a big secret. Residing in the quaint tourist town of Fletcher’s Grove, Emily finds herself compelled to investigate not-so-quaint local murders.”

When Emily starts to dig around town for clues, she has many interactions with local Detective Sam Wilner, who will be played by Peter Mooney. Hallmark fans may recognize Mooney from his starring roles in 2023’s “Retreat To You” and 2022’s “Fly Away With Me,” per IMDb. In “Mistletoe Murders,” there will be romance in the air in addition to snow and tinsel; according to Deadline, Detective Wilner character has “a crush on Emily that is not completely unrequited.”

On September 17, Drew posted a photo in her Instagram Stories of her and Mooney laughing, and wrote, “So many more photos and videos to come…But meet my partner in crime solving…#petermooney!! As you can see here – we spent zero time laughing on set and had zero fun.”

The next day, she posted a montage of videos of the two goofing around during their two-month shoot, writing, “Every day on set with #petermooney . So many jokes. 😂😂😂”

Sarah Drew’s ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Cast Includes Multiple Familiar Faces

The cast of “Mistletoe Murders” also features newcomer Sierra Marilyn Riley. Drew posted a photo of Riley with her and Mooney in her Instagram Stories on September 16, writing, “Get ready to be blown away by this luminous gem! She is SO fantastic and I adore her!”

According to IMDb, the series also features Lara Amersey, who appeared in the Christmas in July premiere of “Operation Nutcracker,” “Kim’s Convenience” alum Jean Yoon, and “Good Witch” alum Kylee Evans.

Guest stars, according to Deadline, include “The Flash” star Tom Cavanagh, Jake Epstein from “Suits,” and “Schitt’s Creek” alum Steven Lund. They’ll each appear in one episode of “Mistletoe Murders,” per IMDb.

Midway through filming the series, on July 11, Drew posted a video from her on-set trailer in which she shared that making the series “has been utterly joyful in every possible way.”

“I’m so excited for you to see this,” she continued. “I love it so much, I love the people here so much, I’m dying!”