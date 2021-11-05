Casting Has Started for a New ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Movie

A new “Aurora Teagarden” has already been pursued by Crown Media and casting has started. Here’s everything we know so far about the latest installment in the Hallmark series.

The Movie Is Called ‘Haunted by Murder’

The new “Aurora Teagarden” movie is called “Haunted by Murder,” according to IMDb Pro. The movie will be directed by Martin Wood and it’s written by Teena Booth and Jim Head.

The movie will star Candace Cameron Bure, Lexa Doig, Marilu Henner, Niall Matter, and Peter Benson. The movie is currently in pre-production, according to a November 2 update. Pieter Stathis is overseeing cinematography and Brad Rines is overseeing film editing for the new movie.

A release date for the movie is not yet available.

According to a casting post, the synopsis reads: “When Aurora’s mother purchases an infamous ‘haunted’ house to flip, it resurrects a decades-old unsolved murder.”

Note that the names of the movies can change. In the past, early names of “Aurora Teagarden” installments sometimes changed by the time they were officially announced by Crown Media. Aurora’s wedding movie was originally called “Cold Feet & a Cold Case,” but the name was changed later to “Til Death Do Us Part.”

Casting Has Already Started for the New Movie

Candice Elzinga is casting HAUNTED BY MURDER, the latest in the AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERY series for Hallmark, with Candace Cameron Bure. When Aurora's mother purchases an infamous "haunted" house to flip, it resurrects a decades-old unsolved murder.

Candice Elzinga is casting for the new movie, according to a tweet from Casting About. This will be the 18th “Aurora Teagarden” movie. Filming for the 17th movie wrapped back in April.

The “Aurora Teagarden” movies are all filmed in Canada.

The last “Aurora Teagarden” movie to air was “Honeymoon, Honeymurder.” You can read Heavy’s review of the movie, which aired in August, here.

Here’s the lineup of all the Aurora Teagarden movies that have filmed or that we know about so far:

A Bone to Pick: 2015

Real Murders: 2015

Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: 2016

The Julius House: 2016

Dead Over Heels: 2017

A Bundle of Trouble: 2017

Last Scene Alive: 2018

Reap What You Sew: 2018

The Disappearing Game: 2018

A Game of Cat and Mouse: 2019

An Inheritance to Die For: 2019

A Very Foul Play: 2019

Heist and Seek: 2020

Reunited and It Feels So Deadly: 2020

How to Con a Con: 2021

Cold Feet & a Cold Case renamed Til Death Do Us Part: June 2021

Honeymoon, Honeymurder: August 2021

Haunted by Murder (working title): Likely sometime in 2022

Charlaine Harris, the author of the Aurora Teagarden mystery books upon which Hallmark’s series is based, has stopped writing new books for the series. However, the movies have already departed quite a bit from the novels. While Harris only has 10 books in her series, Hallmark has 17 movies. In a Facebook thread, Harris explained that this is because Hallmark extended past her source material, with her permission.

She wrote: “I didn’t write ANY of the movie scripts, but up through the 11th, they were based loosely on my books. The movies have been very popular, so Hallmark asked if they could extend them with their own original plots.”

One reader asked Harris if she had a new book coming soon when she announced the movie premiering on Hallmark in October 2020. She simply replied, “Nope, sorry.”

In answer to another question, she clarified that she isn’t on contract to write any more Aurora books at this point in time and believes she left Aurora in a good place.

