Local Towns Are Casting Extras for Hallmark Christmas Movies

Three towns have been casting roles this week for their Hallmark Christmas movies, including a feature role in a movie starring Erin Cahill and Wes Brown. So if you’ve always wanted to be in a Hallmark movie, now could be your shot.

A Feature Role Is Being Cast for a Movie Starring Erin Cahill & Wes Brown

Erin Cahill and Wes Brown are starring in a new Hallmark movie filming in Natchez, Mississippi, called “The Search for Christmas.” The movie, which is about three sisters who grow apart and need to find their way back together, has been looking for locals to play roles in the film, The Advocate reported. A post by the Mississippi Film Office revealed that they’re seeking day players for filming that starts on August 30 and goes through September 17. The original post requested suggestions by August 9, however it wouldn’t hurt to try if you’re still interested.

However, the movie is still actively seeking to cast someone for a bigger role. Morgan Casting posted a “rush call for help” on August 12, seeking kid versions of their lead actors, including a younger version of Wes Brown.

They wrote on Facebook, in part: “Does your son resemble this lead actor? If so, please have a read. We are open to ‘real kids’ not in the biz, willing to give it a shot! … We are seeking to cast local hires or those willing to work the same as a Natchez, MS local…”

A Hallmark Film in Canada Has Been Seeking Extras for a Movie Filming in Late August

Meanwhile, another casting director has been seeking extras for a Hallmark Christmas movie filming in Gibsons, British Columbia, Canada. The movie, called “Christmas Sail,” is directed by Stacey N. Harding and is about a woman who enters a Christmas boat parade to try to save her family home.

On August 3, a press release shared by Coast Clarion revealed that the movie will be filming August 23-27 and they’re looking for locals of all ages (from 15 to 85) who are available even just one of those days. The pay is a minimum of $16.90 an hour, and interested people can send a photo and contact details to sboeke@hotmail.ca. It’s not clear if they are still casting extras, but since filming hasn’t started yet, it would be worthwhile to send a message if you’re interested.

North Carolina Put Out a Casting Call This Past Week

On August 10, Kimmie Stewart Casting put out a casting call for August 18 or August 19 in Wilmington, North Carolina. They need a Black American child, between 5 to 7 years of age, to play the featured role of Julien, The Southern Casting Call reported. This is for a Hallmark film whose working title is called “Christmas in Harmony.”

It’s not clear if the role is still available, but Kimmie Stewart Casting has been periodically posting casting updates on Facebook, so you can follow their page for the latest updates.

With so many Christmas movies filming right now, it’s likely that more Hallmark movies will be putting out casting calls in the near future.

