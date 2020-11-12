Hallmark Star Catherine Bell Had a ‘Fangirl’ Moment When She Saw This Celebrity

Hallmark star Catherine Bell has a major following of fans all on her own. Her Good Witch character Cassie is beloved by many people. But Bell is a fangirl herself when it comes to certain major celebrities. She went out of her way to get a photo when she randomly saw Jason Momoa while driving in Toronto.

She Said She Turned Around & Drove Back for a Picture When She Saw Jason Momoa

Bell posted about her excitement on Instagram, letting her fans know that she has her own celebrity that she would go out of her way for too.

She wrote: “Yes… I have fangirl moments too 😍🙈 When you’re racing to tour covid test and drive right past Jason Momoa… but you don’t stop cuz you’re sure it’s just a guy who LOOKS like Jason Momoa 😜 so.. yes I circled back around and found him again and he is just as nice and outgoing and friendly as you think he would be!! ❤️ thanks for being a sport for the photo @prideofgypsies you’re the best!!”

She was wearing a mask and Momoa was wearing a bandanna as they posed for a photo together.

One fan commented, “That makes my day.”

Another person wrote, “WHOAAA!! glad you circled back around, you have this moment forever!”

Another fan wrote, “Love that! Glad to hear big stars like you have your fangirl moments too. Makes us fangirls feel a lil better.”

Someone else commented that they were tempted to just wander the city in hopes of running into both of them.

Bell was in Toronto, Ontario, when she ran into Momoa. She said she was on her way to get a COVID test (a requirement for filming in Canada), and she almost didn’t believe it was him at first.

Momoa Has Resumed Filming for the Apple Series ‘See’

Momoa has recently resumed filming for the second season of the Apple series See, Daily Mail reported. He recently was seen with a group at an outside patio, enjoying burgers. Production for the series had started in February and then was shut down due to the pandemic. It just restarted again.

‘Good Witch’ Will Return for a New Season After Skipping Its Halloween Movie

Good Witch is working on a new season after being forced to cancel its Halloween movie because of the pandemic. She began filming shortly after wrapping her Christmas movie for 2020.

In mid-October, Bell shared that she was back on set, filming new scenes for Cassie in Season 7.

This photo was shared on Day 2 of filming.

James Denton, who plays Cassie’s husband on Good Witch, was originally supposed to be in a Christmas movie this year, but that ended up not being added to the schedule.

Bell is starring in Meet Me at Christmas, which premieres this Saturday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. She stars with Mark Deklin and the movie premieres November 14 at 10 p.m. Eastern. The movie’s description reads: “When her son’s wedding planner quits, Joan must coordinate his Christmas Eve wedding with the help of Beau, the bride’s uncle. They realize their fates and pasts are intertwined.”

