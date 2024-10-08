Hallmark Star Gives Update as Hurricane Milton Nears: ‘Could Get Really Crazy’

Hallmark star Catherine Bell shared an update about her hurricane plans after worried fans reached out to her, concerned that she wasn’t evacuating from Hurricane Milton.

She posted a map on her Instagram story on October 8, sharing with followers that she was not in a flood zone, but added that “there will be very strong winds.” However, she wrote, since she’s in a safe area, she is staying so she can help where she’s needed later.

In a second Instagram story, she added that it will likely be “could get really crazy around here” for days to weeks and she’ll share details on how others can help too.

As of Tuesday afternoon, October 8, Hurricane Milton was still in the Gulf of Mexico on a direct path to Florida, AP News reported. It weakened to a Category 4 storm, but forecasters warned it could intensify. The hurricane is expected to make landfall late on Wednesday and even if its strength fluctuates, it will still be “an extremely dangerous hurricane,” AP reported.

Some forecasters warned the storm might double in size before making landfall, USA Today reported. It’s likely to be a Category 3 by the time it comes ashore, but that’s not guaranteed, USA Today noted.

Catherine Bell Said She’s Not in a Mandatory Evacuation Area, But Urged Those Who Are to Leave

In an Instagram Story the morning of October 8, Bell began by writing to her followers: “I realize my non-Floridian friends are extra worried about us here. Wanted to explain about the surge areas & evacuation zones. I’m in a NON flood zone/NO evacuation zone.”

But, she added, many people are in mandatory zones and those people need to evacuate.

“I have MANY friends in flood zone A, B or C and most of those are under MANDATORY evacuation zones!!!” she wrote.

At the end of her post, she added for emphasis: “If you are in a mandatory evacuation zone… please leave NOW if you haven’t already!!”

She Shared a Map & Said She Was ‘Just Inside’ the Storm Surge But ‘Not on the Water’

In a separate Instagram Story, Bell shared a map with an arrow pointing to where her home is.

“I’m in this spot (see arrow,)” she wrote. “Just inside the storm surge. NOT on the water… Wanted you to know I’m JUST on the other side of the worst of it.”

In a previous Instagram story after Hurricane Helene, Bell told her followers that her home near Clearwater Beach didn’t have any major flooding or damage. Before Hurricane Idalia in August 2023, Bell shared that her home was four feet above sea level.

She Is Staying to Help People, Bell Wrote

In her first Instagram story on October 8, Bell added that she was “Staying put and standing by to help wherever we can after…”

In a second Instagram story, she said it was going to be “crazy” for a few days to a week and she’ll be sharing soon how to donate.

“Could get really crazy around here for several days or week or weeks,” she wrote. “So many people will be displaced. They’re gonna need our help. I’ll post where you can help-in person or with a donation-soon!”

She’ll Be Dealing with Wind & Power Outages Where She Lives, She Wrote

Bell shared that her home won’t miss out on the hurricane experience entirely. She will still be dealing with very strong winds and power outages.

“There will be very strong winds (100-140mph but again the worst water surge will be the farthest west and less as it goes east. The waterways on the mainland will also have surges! The biggest threat for those of us inland is fallen trees, power outages etc.”

She also wrote: “I am not evacuating. Not required at all here. Our home is well built & is in a safe spot. Very grateful!! We have a backup generator.”

In late August 2023, Bell’s home flooded from Hurricane Idalia.

At the time, she shared details in an Instagram post, revealing they had five inches of water in her house. “It’s all gutted now,” she wrote, noting that even her doors no longer closed because of the water causing them to swell.

“Definitely an emotional and overwhelming time,” she wrote.