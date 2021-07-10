Catherine Bell & James Denton React to ‘Good Witch’ Cancelation

Catherine Bell, who plays Cassie on Hallmark’s “Good Witch,” and James Denton, who plays Cassie’s husband Sam, have shared their official reactions to the news that “Good Witch” was canceled.

Catherine Bell Said Cassie Inspired Her To Be a Better Person

Bell quickly shared a reaction post on Instagram, letting fans know exactly how she felt about the show’s cancelation.

She wrote:

“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened!” – Dr. Seuss I am so grateful for 7 seasons… and 13 years (of movies) of being a part of Good Witch, working with the KINDEST and most talented, cast & crew, producers, network! It has always felt like family ❤️ Cassie Nightingale… a woman who is always positive, inspiring and uplifting. Someone who brings out the best in everyone she meets, makes life better for everyone around, and always sees the glass half FULL. She has inspired me to be a better person, to be kinder, gentler, more loving and accepting. I know that many of you have felt the same 🥰 I feel so fortunate. I know we will all miss the Good Witch and all the amazing chracters and stories. But I am definitely smiling because it happened. With love, respect and so much gratitude, CB ❤️

Bell felt grateful for being involved with the series and the movies for a total of 12 years. Barrett Foa, who was on “NCIS: Los Angeles” from 2009 to 2021, wrote a congratulations to Bell for her 13 years with “Good Witch.”

Bell wrote back: “@barrettfoa you too!! 12 years!!! Beat my record!!! 🔥👏”

A fan commented that it made sense to end at 13 years, since that’s Cassie’s favorite number. Bell wrote back: “you’re absolutely right!!!”

James Denton Said It Would Be ‘Unseemly’ to Complain After 7 Seasons

In a statement to Deadline, Denton said it would be “unseemly” to complain about the cancelation of a show that lasted for seven seasons.

He wrote:

It would be unseemly to complain about your show being cancelled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special. The fans were so devoted to the show and I’m disappointed for them, but I hope they know how much the actors appreciated their vocal support. The cast was the nicest collection of wildly talented people I’ve ever been around. The producers treated us extremely well, and I’m happy to still have two movies to make with the network so I’m not saying goodbye to the Hallmark audience yet.

In his message, Denton revealed that he’s still making two movies with Hallmark, so fans will definitely be seeing more of him in the future, even after the show is canceled.

Heartbroken fans shared how much they’ll miss the show, and some hoped maybe they could get another network to pick it up.

One fan who runs an account dedicated to the show wrote: “Today has been a rough day. I am still reeling from hearing the news that good witch has been canceled. I am heart broken and sadden by this news today. I am going to miss Cassie and Sam the most. I will enjoy the last three episodes. I will continue this account and Cassie and Sam edits for awhile.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2021 Schedule