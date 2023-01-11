Catherine Bell Reveals Surprise New Movie

Catherine Bell, star of Hallmark’s hit series “Good Witch,” has shared surprising news. She’s starring in a new movie with her daughter, and she’s really excited for fans to see the film.

‘It’s an Intense True Story,’ Bell Said

In an interview with The Bare Magazine, Bell revealed that one of the projects for 2023 that she’s most looking forward to is a new movie with her daughter.

“Personally, I’m really excited about a couple projects I’m developing,” she said. “Really looking forward to bringing those to life this coming year. One of them involves an intense true story- about a mother and daughter – and is an opportunity to act alongside my real daughter playing my daughter in the movie! Can’t wait to share her talent with the rest of the world.”

Bell didn’t elaborate on which network the movie would premiere on or any additional details.

In December, she shared on Facebook that her daughter has a new art website called Gemma Bell Studio.

While Bell’s new movie isn’t part of the “Good Witch” franchise, there’s a chance that she will be in a “Good Witch” movie for Hallmark at some point in the future, Variety reported.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of programming for Hallmark Media, talked about the possibility during a Television Critics Association (TCA) event on August 10, 2022.

“As far as ‘Good Witch,’ which I think we’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP,” Daly said. “I can’t announce anything specific about that.”

Bell Said Filming Darker True Stories Is a Welcome Challenge

Last year, Bell starred in a “ripped-from-the-headlines” movie for Lifetime called “Jailbreak Lovers,” Media Village reported. Bell played Toby Dorr, a woman who fell in love with inmate John Manard (played by Tom Stevens,) who volunteered at her non-profit dog rescue.

Stevens told Media Village that the movie was “the fictitious fun side” of the real story.

“The true story between Toby and John is a little darker in reality than the story that we told,” Stevens said.

Bell told Media Village that moving into darker, true stories after being on “Good Witch” was a welcome challenge.

“In the beginning, you don’t know who they are, or how to become them,” she said. “Watching her interviews and trying to work on that was a beautiful challenge. I loved stepping into this. Toby is kind of withdrawn; kind of a toned-down person who’s not so confident or whatever. It was just a lot of fun for me to play all of those things.”

She added that she understands the “natural curiosity” that leads people to want to watch these true story films.

“And, yes, this is a crazy world,” she said. “It’s something that, hopefully, most people will never experience. Then there’s that other concept of, ‘What were they thinking, and why would someone do that?'”

Bell told The Bare Magazine that she’s also been focusing more on fitness, rather than just before she has a movie or a photo shoot. She’s also launching a line of skincare products.

“My frustration at the lack of ‘clean’ (non-toxic) and affordable products led me to start my own skincare line I’m super excited about,” she said. “Organic/non-toxic ingredients. Good for your skin. Our first product is a retinol/collagen face cream that you can really use it anywhere! It brightens skin, reduces dark spots & lines.”

