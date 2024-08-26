Catherine Bell Announces ‘Huge’ New Venture

Hallmark star Catherine Bell announced to her social media followers that she had a “huge announcement” about starting a new venture that will give them more content from her. Before she made the big reveal, she encouraged her followers to set their alarms so they wouldn’t miss it.

Catherine Bell Is Launching a Patreon with Commentary on Her TV Shows, Including ‘Good Witch’

Bell announced to her fans that she’s launching a Patreon. She said she wanted a place where she could just communicate with her fans without worrying about algorithms or social media company rules.

It’s a place “where we can talk about whatever we want: health, recipes, kids…and staying positive within all that beautiful madness,” she told her fans.

In an email sent to her subscribers, Bell elaborated, explaining that her Patreon features six chat rooms where followers can talk about her shows, health and fitness, beauty and makeup, or just general topics.

“I can jump in on the chat, and you guys can talk to each other,” she wrote. “We can even DM there!”

The Patreon will also have a live chat feature, behind-the-scenes stories, bloopers, and extra content. She’ll also have a VIP Lounge with episode commentary on “JAG,” “Army Wives,” and “Good Witch,” she wrote.

According to her Patreon, there are two membership tiers. A $10 monthly membership gets access to six chat rooms, extended versions of social media videos, behind-the-scenes videos, live chats and more. A $40 monthly membership gets access to the VIP membership benefits.

In a separate Instagram Story, Bell said that “within 30 minutes” of launching her Patreon, someone pretended to be her and claimed that she was on Telegram too. “I do NOT have a Telegram account!” she wrote.

Bell also told a concerned fan that she’s not leaving Instagram.

“I’m not leaving Instagram!! Patreon is just gonna be more of my “inner circle”. A place to talk more directly. Livestreams etc ❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Some Fans Hoped the Announcement Was About a ‘Good Witch’ Revival

When she made her initial post, some fans hoped it was announcing the return of “Good Witch.”

Bell replied,”awwww wouldn’t that be nice!! Not that but some fun extra content and a way for us to connect! 🩷”

In early July. 2021, Hallmark surprised fans by announcing the show’s cancelation while it was airing.

Back in August 2022, during a Crown Media panel for the Television Critics Association, Wonya Lucas, (who was then President and CEO of Hallmark Media), hinted that Hallmark might bring “Good Witch” back someday, Variety reported.

“As far as ‘Good Witch,’ which I think we’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP,” Lucas said. “I can’t announce anything specific about that.”

In September 2021, Heavy reached out to Hallmark and got confirmation that the network might not be done with “Good Witch.”

At the time, a network representative told Heavy the following: “We have no immediate plans for another ‘Good Witch’ movie. That said, Catherine Bell, James Denton, and Katherine Barrell, among others, are members of the Hallmark Channel family, and we are in discussions on future projects.”

James Denton, who starred in the series, told TV Insider that he thought there was a chance the show might return one day.

“Nobody’s made me an offer,” he said. “There’s nothing in the works, but I think the odds are decent just because I know the network respects the franchise.