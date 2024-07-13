Hallmark Stars Gather for Epic Summer Party: ‘Felt Like Cinderella’

The stars came out on July 11, 2024, to celebrate the unveiling of Hallmark‘s new streaming service, Hallmark+, and the robust lineup of new programming that the company announced at the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour.

Hallmark Media hosted an outdoor cocktail party at the luxurious The Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena, California, for executives, TCA members, and over 20 Hallmark stars, many of whom had appeared on TCA panels earlier in the day to discuss their upcoming projects. Many of the celebrity attendees posted in their Instagram Stories about how fun it was to reunite with past co-stars, meet new colleagues, and celebrate their just-announced movies and series.

New & Longtime Hallmark Stars Mingled & Danced at Lavish Summer Celebration

Attendees at the summer evening soiree filled the Langham Huntington’s Horseshoe Garden, where twinkle lights and white and purple umbrellas hung from thin cords strung above the lush grounds. DJ Verz spun tunes, per Getty, as guests snacked on cookies adorned with the names of some of Hallmark’s just-announced projects, like “The Groomsmen” trilogy, and sipped cocktails.

Among the offerings, as photographed by Getty, was a signature purple cocktail called “The Crown Jewel,” in honor of Hallmark’s logo, made with Grey Goose Vodka, pea flower syrup, St. Germain, and fresh-squeezed lemon juice.

Ahead of the event, “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” star Barbara Niven posted an Instagram video in which she’d paired her black summer gown with matching sneakers, but carried heels with her to change into at the party.

The following morning, she wrote that “the event was fabulous,” and added, “I felt like Cinderella last night, but I was glad to kick off my heels and put my sneakers back on during the ride home.”

Longtime Hallmark star Erin Cahill gathered for photos with the just-announced ensemble cast of “Holidazed,” an upcoming holiday series on Hallmark+.

She shared photos in her Instagram Stories on July 12, writing, “About last night! Introducing my next show…HOLIDAZED!! Gaaaaaah so excited I could spit!!”

Beneath a photo of her hugging series co-star and Hallmark alum Lindy Booth, Cahill wrote, “Adore this magical creature and so joyful to be in this new show with her!”

Cahill also reposted footage of her and Jonathan Bennett, along with two Hallmark programmers, joyfully performing a coordinated dance to Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

Hallmark Channel Stars Post Favorite Photos From Summer Celebration

Longtime Hallmark star Autumn Reeser posted photos and videos from the evening, including a reunion with her “All Summer Long” co-star Brennan Elliott and pal Cindy Busby.

Acknowledging that it can “sometimes feel weird” to get dressed up and celebrate when there are lots of hard things happening in the headlines, Reeser wrote, “Life is like this sometimes. Horrible and humbling and beautiful and broken. And Holy and now and here. So for just this one moment, just for the now, I took a breath with friends and called it summer.”

“Haul Out the Holly” alum Melissa Peterman shared multiple posts with photos and videos from the event, where she and Bennett celebrated their upcoming Hallmark+ reality series, “Finding Mr. Christmas.”

In one post, she wrote, “Fabulous time at the TCA’s with my Hallmark Family! Grateful and excited for the adventures ahead.”

Many of the celebs shared photos of themselves connecting with Hallmark friends in their Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours. Among Wes Brown‘s photos, for instance, he posted one with ‘Christmas Everlasting” alum Dennis Haysbert, who’s now part of the “Holidazed” cast, and another with “Rescuing Christmas” star Rachael Leigh Cook.

“Undercover Holiday” star Noemi Gonzalez reposted a photo of her with “Holidazed” co-star and “Moriah’s Lighthouse” alum Rachelle Lafevre, taken in the event’s BMBL photo booth, and wrote in her Stories, “Loved this booth! Loved spending time with you @rachellelafevre!”

Other Hallmark stars who were part of the festivities included Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes, Ian Harding, Hunter King, Ashley Williams, and BJ Britt. In addition, Hallmark newcomers who are part of upcoming Hallmark+ series and movies, were also at the event, including acclaimed actors John C. McGinley, Virigina Madsen, and Ed Begley, Jr.