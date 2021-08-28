Chad Michael Murray & Cindy Busby Working on Mysterious Christmas Movie

Chad Michael Murray is starring opposite Hallmark star Cindy Busby in a new Christmas movie called “Holiday Train.” While some details are known about the movie, certain parts are still a mystery. It’s not yet known if the new movie will be premiering on The Hallmark Channel or on Lifetime this holiday season, or a different network entirely.

They’re Filming the Movie Now

Busby and Murray are now on their third week of filming the movie. Busby shared a photo on Instagram about a week ago, where she said she was starting “week 2 of this fun project.” On Twitter, the photo was identified as being taken while filming the new movie “The Holiday Train.”

Here’s a shot while filming was done on August 20 for the movie around the carousel in North Bay.

HOLIDAY TRAIN starring Cindy Busby and Chad Michael Murray filming in North Bay. https://t.co/wQBl3VVNtQ — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 20, 2021

It was warm outside, so fake snow was needed to give the movie that Christmas feel.

Spraying the snow on my way back home. pic.twitter.com/PNFBlaQNez — Renée (@ReneeMMcDonald) August 20, 2021

It got as hot as 98 degrees while they were filming the winter movie.

It is 98° here right now and he’s going to die in that flannel! (Not my photo!) pic.twitter.com/pR8fYvALmF — 🌈 Tricia (@rainbowstiel) August 20, 2021

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo:

Looks like my city is filming another Christmas movie! pic.twitter.com/u9vDtqG8zM — 🌈 Tricia (@rainbowstiel) August 20, 2021

Callum Shoniker will also be starring in the movie. He’s the voice of Rocky in “Paw Patrol.” This screenshot in the tweet below is from an Instagram story that’s no longer online.

Child actor Callum Shoniker, who is the voice of Rocky in the PAW PATROL movie, is also a part of the HOLIDAY TRAIN cast. "Shooting with my guy Callum as we celebrate his big movie coming out today," HOLIDAY TRAIN star Chad Michael Murray wrote. 📸 https://t.co/qRxO5CB5D0 pic.twitter.com/c329Ojm23S — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 21, 2021

Murray did post a photo to Instagram wearing the same shirt as seen in the Instagram story. He wrote: “Enjoy the journey friends, the good, the bad and the mundane. Because each and every moment of it… is a gift:) God bless you all.”

It’s Not Yet Known Which Network Will Feature the Movie

According to IMDb, the movie will also star Donno Mitoma as Mr. Logan. Bradley Walsh is directing. IMDb’s tagline reads: “A single mother discovers messages from her late father through a model train set they built together at Christmas, all while finding new love with the owner of the local hobby shop.”

At this time, neither Hallmark nor Lifetime have announced whether the movie will be among their new slate of holiday films for 2021.

Busby has starred in a number of recent TV movies, including “Chasing Waterfalls,” “Heart of Down Under,” “My Husband’s Killer Girlfriend,” “Romance on the Menu,” “Romance in the Air,” “Love in the Forecast,” “Welcome to the Circle,” and “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love.” She was also in “Wedding March 5,” among many other movies. From 2014-2015, she starred as Rebecca Jennings in Hallmark’s “Cedar Cove” series.

Busby revealed in a tweet that she would love to return to “When Calls the Heart” as a certain main character’s love interest. She previously played Carson’s sister-in-law, Marlise Bennett. According to IMDb, she was on three episodes in season 4 episode 8, “Courageous Hearts,” episode 9, “Heart of a Secret,” and episode 10, “Heart of a Fighter.” Carson

Murray’s recent movies include “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman” (where he starred as Bundy), “Sand Dollar Cove” for Hallmark, “Colors of Love,” “Too Close for Christmas,” “Survive the Night,” “Love in Winterland,” Write Before Christmas,” and a stint of eight episodes on “Riverdale” in 2019.

Murray revealed in an interview that filming “Sand Dollar Cove” was actually difficult because they filmed in Connecticut in March, when it was freezing outside. However, the situation also created a bond for the cast as they endured the elements together.

