Chad Michael Murray Reveals How Much Longer He’ll Film Christmas Movies

Hallmark fans look forward to the holiday season every year in part so they can get their fill of their favorite stars and holiday cheer. The roster of talent at Hallmark has shifted a bit in the past year, with Candace Cameron Bure and others transitioning to Great American Media. However, plenty of fan-favorite actors continue to work with Hallmark and Chad Michael Murray recently shared a valuable, and reassuring, tidbit about his future with the network.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chad Michael Murray Looks Forward to More Hallmark Projects

As People detailed, New Jersey was the place to be over the weekend as Christmas Con 2022 brought together many holiday movie fan-favorite actors to talk about their projects. The event had folks like “Three Wise Men and a Baby” stars Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, and Paul Campbell, as well as “The Holiday Sitter” star Jonathan Bennett, Danica McKellar, and many others. Murray was there and did not hold back in giving attendees a glimpse of what he wants to work on in the months, and even years, ahead.

Murray talked about the magic of the Hallmark holiday season and how he loves being a part of it. “It’s incredible for the world. We all love the holiday season. We all love these films.” The Hallmark star suggested he was nowhere near tired of working within the genre, adding, “I’m going to do them for as long as I can.”

Murray Is Eager to Expand His Involvement

According to People, Murray appeared on a Christmas Con panel alongside his “One Tree Hill” pal Bethany Joy Lenz, as well as Brant Daugherty, Jen Lilley, and Jesse Hutch. As Murray’s IMDb page details, he has worked on some non-Hallmark projects over the past couple of year, including “Fortress” and “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.” However, he also had both “Toying with the Holidays” on Lifetime and “Angel Falls Christmas” on Hallmark debut during the 2021 holiday season.

Murray made it clear during his Christmas Con appearance that he has not tired of working with Hallmark or on holiday movies. In fact, he revealed, he is doing more work behind the scenes lately too. “We love to tell stories… I’ve been doing more script writing lately” as well.

Hallmark and Christmas Con fans seemed eager to see Murray ahead of the beginning of the event. On both the Facebook and Instagram pages for That’s 4 Entertainment, the organization putting on the event, fans noted their excitement to register for Murray’s events.

“Would love to see more Chad duos with other costars too please,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Love them both so much,” shared another in regard to Murray and Jessica Knowles.

Several fans noted their dismay there was not a photo opportunity involving Murray and Lenz. Some had originally been under the impression the duo would connect with fans together, but ultimately, that pairing was not available. Even so, Christmas Con and Hallmark fans seemed to have a blast connecting with Murray and others and will be eager to see what he does with Hallmark next.