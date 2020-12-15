Chad Michael Murray on the Possible Return of ‘One Tree Hill’

Chad Michael Murray recently shared some revealing tidbits about the possibility of One Tree Hill returning one day. However, another Hallmark star from the series wasn’t quite so sure about rebooting the show.

He Says the Cast Is Open to Bringing Back the Series

In an interview with Page Six in December, Chad Michael Murray said that the cast of One Tree Hill is open to the possibility of rebooting the series.

He said: “That show has affected so many people in the most positive way. I’ve seen it for years and years now. When I see that positive impact I can’t help but be in awe and feel so humbled. I don’t know if it [a reboot] will ever come to fruition. I have to believe at some point there will be some kind of reunion or a second edition for the new generation.”

Murray was briefly married to Sophia Bush, who starred on the series, but is now happily married to Sarah Roemer. He and Roemer have a five-year-old and a three-year-old.

He told Hollywood Life that his Christmas movie co-stars often become closer friends with his wife than they are with him.

“[I’ve been] really blessed to work with a lot of great female actresses doing these [holiday movies] in that they are professional, they’re on point, and they get along great with my wife and my kids,” he said. “That’s huge for me. You want that really easy transition. I find that they end up spending more time talking to my wife than they ever do with me. On Saturday, they’re having a glass of wine and just talking, doing their thing. I’m like, ‘Cool, I got the kids. Want to go fishing? You girls do your thing, and I’ll see you later.’ It was great.”

Chad Michael Murray frequently stars in Hallmark films. He starred in Road to Christmas in 2018, Write Before Christmas in 2019, and Love in Winterland in 2020.

In 2019, Bethany Joy Lenz Said a Revival Was Unlikely

In early 2019, Bethany Joy Lenz said in a podcast that a reboot was unlikely, USA Today reported. Lenz recently starred in Hallmark’s Five Star Christmas this year. She’s also starred in Hallmark’s Just My Type, A Valentine’s Match, and Bottled with Love.

Lenz starred as Haley James on One Tree Hill and Murray starred as Lucas Scott.

Lenz said that the idea of a reboot was unappealing because it would benefit showrunner Mark Schwan, who was accused by some female cast members of sexual harassment, USA Today reported.

She said: “”The problem is that the creator of the show makes money on any incarnation of the show afterwards, and, of course, that’s its own issue. So, I think that would be the big thing standing in the way, unless he was willing to donate it all or something.”

She said working with her co-stars again would be fun, however.

In fact, in July 2020, Lenz, Sophia Bush, and Hilarie Burton reunited virtually as their characters to encourage people to register to vote, ET Online reported.

Burton told ET in May 2020 that there’s still a lot to work out before an actual true reboot or revival would happen.

“I’ve been working everyone behind the scenes,” she said. “We all love each other. So, working out the business end of things would be the thing… We had trouble with our creator on that show. That is not a mystery, and so I think it’s all about ownership of the show and the politics behind that. Because there were a lot of abuses and so if we’re going to come back, we want it to be from a place of light and the good stuff… So yeah, if the politics get sorted out [I’d do it]. And by the way, they could go off and do any show on the planet and call me and be like, ‘Will you show up?’ And the answer would always be yes.”

