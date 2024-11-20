Chad Michael Murray Answers a Big Question About a Potential Show Return

Hallmark alum Chad Michael Murray has a question he gets asked a lot these days. Unfortunately for his eager fans, he seemingly does not have a firm answer to give.

The “Sand Dollar Cove” star has been promoting his new movie, Netflix’s “The Merry Gentlemen.” More than once while doing the media rounds, Murray faced questions about whether he might appear in the upcoming “One Tree Hill” sequel series.

Murray has answered the questions, but not necessarily in a way that will give “One Tree Hill” fans much satisfaction.

Chad Michael Murray Doesn’t Know if He’s Joining the ‘One Tree Hill’ Sequel

As Deadline noted on November 14, “One Tree Hill” alums Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush will star and executive produce an upcoming Netflix sequel series.

When asked by Deadline if he will join the project, Murray reflected on how doing “One Tree Hill” stuck with him.

“There’s such a brotherhood and a bond between so many people all around the world with us. I’m grateful for that,” Murray shared.

Murray told Entertainment Tonight on November 19 he had “No clue” whether he would have a role in the “One Tree Hill” sequel.

Murray emphasized how strongly he feels about the project happening with or without his involvement.

“I hope it comes together for the fans,” Murray noted.

He continued, “It stood the test of time and I think to have some new stories, whatever iteration of the show that they, that’s created, I want it for the fans.”

When he talked with E! News to hype “The Merry Gentlemen,” Murray reiterated he wanted the “One Tree Hill” sequel to happen. However, he noted, “I don’t know what will happen with me.”

The actor reflected on how meaningful doing “One Tree Hill” was for him and others. “This experience that I’ve gotten, the privilege of being able to experience over the course of the last 24 years is incredible.”

Murray continued, “And so for each and every person that grew up on this show and it affected them and it changed their heart just a little bit and their mind and just set the tone for their youth, I hope it happens.”

Murray insisted that he sincerely did not have an answer regarding whether he’d be involved in the upcoming “One Tree Hill” sequel or not. “I have no idea,” he shared.

Fans Hope to See Murray Return to the Role of Lucas Scott

Murray played the character of Lucas Scott in “One Tree Hill,” beginning with the show’s 2003 premiere. He departed in season 6.

Deadline noted that when the announcement about the “One Tree Hill” sequel emerged, Murray’s involvement seemed unlikely. If his availability and interest have changed, he has not yet confirmed that publicly.

Burton and Bush return to the sequel series portraying their original characters, Peyton Sawyer and Brooke Davis.

If Murray’s fans have any say in the matter, he will join the “One Tree Hill” sequel. Several fans shared their hopes for that on a November 2022 pinned Instagram post of Murray’s.

On November 19, one fan commented, “Been binging the show. I really hope the rumors of a sequel on Netflix are true!!!!!”

“I really hope there will be a continuation, a season 10, and that you will come back with Peyton,” added another fan.

“Please come back for the sequel 😭 please please please, 🙏” pleaded someone else.