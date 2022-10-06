‘Hallmark’ Entertainer Shares Heartbreaking News & Glimpses Into Her Grief

A former “Hallmark” star is navigating a big loss in her personal life, and both colleagues and fans are lending their support. “See Jane Date” star Charisma Carpenter shared the sad news with her social media fans, and she received a massive outpouring of support. In the days since sharing her heartbreaking news, Carpenter has continued to share sweet moments and glimpses into her grief journey.

Carpenter’s Mother Died

On September 27, Carpenter posted a pair of photos on her Instagram page. Her caption was simple, as she wrote, “Mama. 8/12/39 – 9/26/22.” The first photo was a decades-old snapshot that appeared to show Carpenter as a young child and her mom in a bikini. Her second photo appeared to be taken during some of her mother’s final moments. It was a black-and-white picture, and it looked as if her mother wore a hospital bracelet as Carpenter clasped her mother’s hand.

“Sending love,” wrote Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alongside Carpenter for years.

“So sorry for your loss,” added Carpenter’s “Chicago P.D.” co-star Jesse Lee Soffer. Another of Carpenter’s “Buffy” co-stars, David Boreanaz, left a similar note.

“I love you and your hurricane force love for her,” read Holly Marie Combs’ touching comment.

Carpenter Shared More About Her Mom in the Subsequent Days

Shortly after her mother’s death, Carpenter shared another pair of photos on Instagram that featured her mother. The black-and-white snaps showed her mother with Clint Eastwood in 1978 when they were on the set of the movie “Every Which Way but Loose.” Quite a few people asked for the story behind the photos, although Carpenter did not seem to add any additional context. In addition, quite a few fans noted Carpenter looked a great deal like her mother and has her smile.

On Twitter, Carpenter shared some additional tidbits in the days after her mother’s death. On September 28, she retweeted a post from Reuters about Hurricane Ian and added, “Welp. It’s just kind of perfect that my Mother passed away and then there’s a category 4, 5? Hurricane headed our way.” A few days later, Carpenter asked on Twitter if anybody in Collier County, Florida had suggestions for clothing drop-off options to help those affected by the hurricane. She explained, “I can’t think of a better reason to donate my mom’s clothes.”

Carpenter described the different types of items she hoped to donate, and added, “It [would] make my heart happy to know her things were going to her community.” After receiving several suggestions, including St. Matthew’s House, Carpenter noted she thought “the universe is directing me there.” St. Matthew’s House helps those struggling with homelessness, hunger, and addiction in the Ft. Myers, Florida area. It sounded as if Carpenter thought it was just the right option.

More recently, Carpenter shared some additional photos along with a painful moment via her Instagram stories. The first picture was a screenshot from her phone of a calendar reminder. “The notification for mom’s follow-up doctor’s appointment she will not be attending,” Carpenter explained. “Grief, and all its spontaneous reminders,” she added. The other pictures showed her mom in a variety of settings over the years, including a cute one where she sat on Santa’s lap.