‘Chasing Waterfalls’ Star Faces Her Fears for Stunning Filming Locations

Hallmark is kicking off its annual Spring Fling event with Chasing Waterfalls, which premieres on Saturday, March 20, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell. Learn all about the cast and where the movie was filmed.

The synopsis reads: “Photographer Amy travels to a remote lodge to find mythical waterfalls and falls for handsome guide, Mark. They adventure to find the mystic waterfall and discover their true feelings.”

As a fun trivia note, Busby and Russell also starred opposite each other in Love in the Forecast last year, which had the same executive director.

Most of ‘Chasing Waterfalls’ Was Filmed Within an Hour of Downtown Vancouver

Chasing Waterfalls was filmed in Canada in August, including Squamish, British Columbia. Most of the filming locations were within an hour of downtown Vancouver, Busby told On TV Today.

She said: “One of them, I had actually been to before — and another, the last one you see in the movie, was kind of a hidden space where no one was allowed to take pictures. It was pretty amazing that they were able to find all of that within a relatively close distance.”

She told AfterBuzzTV that last waterfall was her favorite to soot.

“In fact, when we shot there on that day we weren’t allowed to post any photos of where we were because they really wanted to keep that location hidden which I thought was really cool. So it does fit beautifully with the story as well.”

She clarified with AfterBuzzTV that many shots were filmed in British Columbia.

“Surprising enough a lot of the waterfalls and areas we shot at were all within an hour and a half of Vancouver proper,” she said. “Which is pretty amazing because you almost feel like you are in the jungles of Costa Rica when you watch the movie.”

The inn where Busby’s main character stays for her assignment normally serves as a nonprofit for children diagnosed with cancer, Busby told On TV Today. But she said the building wasn’t being used because of COVID-19 when they were filming.

“Because of COVID-19, it wasn’t being used when we filmed this last August, so it was a good scenario within an unfortunate circumstance,” she shared.

She told TV Goodness that the camp is called Camp Good Times.

“It was such a beautiful place and it had that really good energy,” she said. “[We were] in the same location, for the most part, for a week and a half and nobody had cell service. So that was kind of fun too. Nobody was on their phones and we were just together. It was kind of nice to just really connect…”

Cassidy Nugent, who was also in the movie, shared this photo while filming in Squamish.

Some of the scenes were just breathtaking.

She Had to Face Her Fear of Heights to Film the Movie

Busby told AfterBuzzTV that filming the movie was a beautiful experience.

“It’s such a special movie because the scenery is so unbelievable in this movie. I mean we really were outside 95 percent of the time,” she said. “We’re scaling rocks and mountains and on the side of a cliff where there’s a waterfall. It’s really, really beautifully shot. I am so excited for everyone to see it because it does feel like the lead character in the movie is mother nature than it is me and Chris Russell.”

They got a lot of exercise, she added, because some locations required 20-minute hikes before they could film.

She admitted that she did have some scary moments while filming too, but she overcame her fears.

“Sitting on a cliff in a lot of these scenes in this movie is conquering a fear because I’m actually quite scared of heights,” she told AfterBuzzTV. “I get that whole vertigo thing and it doesn’t feel comfortable so doing that was something in and of itself.”

But, she added, conquering fears is more exhilarating than letting fear control you.

Meet the Cast

Cindy Busby plays Amy.

Her credits include A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love, Romance on the Menu, Follow Me to Daisy Hills, Romance in the Air, Love in the Forecast, Welcome to the Circle, My Mom’s Letter from Heaven, A Christmas in Royal Fashion, Christmas Cupcakes, Date My Dad (Stephanie for 10 episodes), Somewhere Between, When Calls the Heart, Hailey Dean Mystery, Cedar Cove (Rebecca Jennings), The Tomorrow People, Heartland (Ashley for 52 episodes), The Vampire Diaries, Bethune, and more.

As a fun trivia note, Busby is a fan of Deloreans and Back to the Future, she shared on social media.

What?!?!!!!! Oh my goodness!!! This is epic! 😍😍 #BackToTheFuture is my fav!!! Thanks for sharing 💖

Cindy Busby shared on Instagram that Lisa Chandler (pictured below) played her stunt double in the movie.

Christopher Russell plays Mark.

His credits include Day of the Dead (Trey), Love is Trending, Love in the Forecast, Love & Glamping, A Doggone Christmas, Christmas Unleashed, The Mistletoe Secret, All Summer Long, BH9010, Love Unleashed, Forever Christmas, Van Helsing (Theo), UnREAL (Jack), Dirk Gently’s (Panto), My Perfect Romance, Star Trek: Discovery (Milton), A Puppy for Christmas, A Dream of Christmas, Reign, Merry Matrimony, Catch a Christmas Star, Flashpoint, The Boy Next Door, Beautiful People, and more.

Cassidy Nugent plays Kyra North. Her credits include Van Helsing (Tabby), Just for the Summer, When Calls the Heart, Supernatural, Winter’s Dream, Four Christmases and a Wedding, I Am Elizabeth Smart, and more.

Also starring are:

Miranda Frigon (Tara)

Akiz Aguma-Birungi (Hunter)

Hazma Fouad (Peter)

Rhonda Dent (Camilla)

Julian Leblanc (Ben)

Sherilyn Allen (Penny)

Frank Cassini (Shopkeeper)

Amélie Will Wolf (pretty girl)

Devon Alexander (Leo/desk clerk)

