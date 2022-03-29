‘Chesapeake Shores’ Canceled: Here’s When the Last Episode Airs

The Hallmark Channel’s long-running series, “Chesapeake Shores,” has just been canceled. Hallmark announced the decision on March 29, which came as a surprise to many fans. Season 6, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date, is going to be the show’s last season.

Hallmark Announced the Cancelation While Sharing Season 6 Renewal News

The announcement brought a whiplash of emotions for fans, fondly known as Chessies. The network announced that the series was renewed for a sixth season, and simultaneously shared that this would be the series’ last season, Deadline reported.

When the network shared the news in a Facebook post, they wrote: “#ChesapeakeShores is coming back for a sixth, albeit final, season.”

Not everyone who replied in the Facebook comments understood the implications. One person wrote, “I hope season 6 is not the last,” to which another viewer answered, “unfortunately it is.”

Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series, at Hallmark Channel, told Deadline about the news: “With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, ‘Chesapeake Shores’ has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable. We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Malley, Emilie Ullerup, Robert Buckley, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis are all expected to return for the final season.

Heavy previously reported that it looked like the show was renewed for another season back in late February, when an ACFC West listing noted that “Chesapeake Shores — Season 6” began prepping for production on February 14 and was scheduled to start shooting on March 28. The listing suggested that filming would wrap on June 28.

The New Season Will Premiere This Summer & the 10th Episode Will Be the Last

Deadline reported that the sixth season will air this summer and will be 10 episodes long. The tenth episode will also serve as the series finale.

If the series follows last year’s schedule, that would put the series finale as airing sometime in October 2022. Season 3, 4, and 5 all premiered in mid-to-late August. With filming expected to wrap in late June, it’s possible the show might be able to stick to that schedule, especially considering that the network announced it’s returning this summer. While the exact premiere date isn’t known, what is clear is that the tenth episode of season 6 will be the last.

Many details about the final season aren’t known, such as whether they will continue with the Robert Buckley storyline after Jesse Metcalfe left. Metcalfe said in an interview with The List that he would only return to “Chesapeake Shores” if he knew that Trace and Abby would ultimately end up together.

He told The List: “I think that’s the scenario that makes the most sense.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ Will Be the Only Original Series on Hallmark

This will make “When Calls the Heart” the only original series still airing on The Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark did not renew “When Hope Calls” for a second season, but it was picked up by the GAC Family network. GAC Family has already aired a Christmas special for the show, with plans to continue with a second season soon.

“Good Witch” was already canceled during its seventh season in 2021. Fans were quick to inquire if GAC Family might pick up the series, after the network picked up “When Hope Calls.” But in an interview with NextTV, Bill Abbott, who launched GAC Family TV network in September 2021, said they weren’t at the point of considering that yet.

He said: “That was certainly a great series and James Denton and Catherine Bell were terrific in it. We would certainly love to entertain that, but we’re not at that point yet. If there’s any good content that’s family-friendly, we are open for business for sure.

Abbott noted that he also wasn’t certain who currently owns the rights to “Good Witch.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2022 Movie Lineup