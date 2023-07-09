Star Says Treat Williams’ Death Brought ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Cast ‘Back Together’

Nearly one month after actor Treat Williams’ tragic death in a motorcycle accident, the cast of his Hallmark series, “Chesapeake Shores,” says losing the beloved actor has inspired them to reconnect and deepen their bond.

Williams died on June 12, 2023, hours after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming car, according to the Vermont State Police Department, in the town of Dorset, Vermont, which is about seven miles from the sprawling farm where Williams lived with his wife, Pamela Van Sant. His death at 71 shook the entertainment world, with tributes rolling in from celebrities who’d worked with him during his esteemed career.

In a new interview, Hallmark star Stephen Huszar said that the one silver lining of Williams’ sudden death is that the cast of “Chesapeake Shores,” which ended after six seasons in 2022, reconnected and have grieved together over losing the show’s patriarch. Here’s what you need to know:

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Cast Felt Like a Family

“Chesapeake Shores” followed the trials and tribulations of the O’Brien family, with Williams playing family patriarch Mick O’Brien. The popular series was based on novels by New York Times bestselling author Sherryl Woods.

Huszar, whose latest Hallmark movie “A Royal Christmas Crush” premiered on July 8, joined the cast for the last two seasons, playing Luke Tatum, a love interest for Mick’s daughter Bree O’Brien, played by Emilie Ullerup.

In 2022, he told TV Fanatic, “I had the really good fortune of being on for two seasons and coming back to a family, there’s really nothing like it. We’re together for almost four months, and you get to know each other so well, and it’s really that bonding experience.”

But given that “Chesapeake Shores” wrapped filming in June 2022, per Hollywood North Buzz, the cast hadn’t been together in a year at the time of Williams’ death.

“It’s been a very emotional time,” Huszar recently told Us Weekly. “But in a way, it’s brought the (the cast) back together. We’ve been celebrating his life. He’s just such a force and really the patriarch for our family and a patriarch for me, personally.”

Huszar continued, “So if you’re hearing this brother, we miss you so much and you’ll be with us always.”

Williams and the character he played on “Chesapeake Shores” had a profound impact on Huszar, he told Shore to Shore while still filming the series in 2021.

“It was very touching scenes that we’ve had, myself and Treat, and I’m very grateful for Treat as he’s such an incredible actor,” Huszar said. “The way he plays Mick personally touched me a lot, because I lost my father earlier on in my life. It was just really beautiful to feel that caring, compassionate side, and giving people a chance. Often that’s all you need, is for someone to just really see the goodness in you, even though you just keep getting beaten down and the world is against you.”

Other ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Cast Members Have Honored Treat Williams

In the weeks since Williams’ death, other “Chesapeake Shores” cast members have paid tribute to the actor, too. Meghan Ory, who played one of his daughters on the show, posted several candid photos from the set on June 14.

William’s real-life daughter, Ellie Williams, commented on the post, “These are so precious ❤️ thank you for sharing” and Ory replied, “@elliecwills he will always be the very best. Love you”

Jessica Sipos also shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote a lengthy tribute to her on-screen father-in-law.

“Treat was not only an extraordinary talent, but he exuded warmth, kindness, and an unwavering passion for his craft,” she wrote. “His magnetic presence on set and off set made every day a true pleasure, as he effortlessly brought his characters to life with depth and authenticity.”

Barbara Niven, who co-starred with Williams as his wife, has paid tribute to her castmate and friend in multiple interviews and on social media. She wrote an Instagram tribute on June 13, recalling how much fun he was on set throughout their six seasons together. She also shared a touching anecdote about him.

“Treat was a pilot and loved flying,” she shared. “He often texted me photos from the window of his airplane, looking out at the sky. He knew that one of my favorite poems is ‘High Flight,’ written by John Gillespie Magee. It talks about ‘touching the face of God’ while you’re flying. I always asked Treat, is that what it feels like? Did you touch God today? I think that’s what he is doing right now. Fly high, Treat. Thank you for letting us fly with you for a little while. We will miss you dearly. ❤️”

According to Hallmark Media, all six seasons of “Chesapeake Shores” can still be streamed by renting or purchasing the series via multiple services including Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, Hallmark Movies Now and Amazon Instant Video.