Chesapeake Shores’ Premiere Date & Length of Final Season Announced

The Hallmark series “Chesapeake Shores” has been renewed, but only for one more final season. And fans now know exactly when the new (and final) season 6 is going to premiere, and how many episodes it will be.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Returns in August

According to an official post by The Hallmark Channel, “Chesapeake Shores” is returning for its sixth season on Sunday, August 14.

The rumors are true!! Chesapeake Shores 🌊☀️ returns to Hallmark Channel on August 14! Come see what the O’Brien family has been up to! What are you most excited about #Chessies? pic.twitter.com/anfpneyYeJ — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) June 29, 2022

The premiere date is in line with when other seasons of the series premiered. Seasons 3, 4, and 5 all premiered in mid-to-late August.

The Final Season Will Be 10 Episodes Long

Deadline previously reported that the sixth season will air this summer and will be 10 episodes long. The tenth episode will also serve as the series finale. If a new episode airs each week without a break, then this means the series finale will air on October 16, 2022, just before the Countdown to Christmas season begins.

Many details about the final season aren’t known, such as whether they will continue with the Robert Buckley storyline after Jesse Metcalfe left. Metcalfe said in an interview with The List that he would only return to “Chesapeake Shores” if he knew that Trace and Abby would ultimately end up together.

Hallmark Canceled the Series So It Could End on a ‘High Note’

Hallmark said in a tweet that it was canceling the show now so it could “wrap up the show on a high note.”

When a fan asked why it was being canceled, Hallmark Channel said on its official Twitter account: “We are so proud of Chesapeake Shores, a show that has captured imaginations and was reaching a natural conclusion, and we decided to wrap up the show on a high note in the sixth and final season, which premieres later this summer.”

Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series, at Hallmark Channel, told Deadline about the news: “With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, ‘Chesapeake Shores’ has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable. We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

According to TV Series Finale, ratings were lower during the previous season. The fifth season averaged about .10 in the 18-49 age range, which was about 46% lower in that demographic from the previous season, plus 15% lower in live+same day viewership ratings.

Hallmark Has Canceled a Few Series Recently

Quite a few series have been canceled by Hallmark recently. However, “When Calls the Heart” was just recently safely renewed for a new season.

Meanwhile, Hallmark did not renew “When Hope Calls” for a second season, but it was picked up by the GAC Family network. GAC already aired a Christmas special, but it’s not clear if or when the second season will air.

Hallmark also canceled “Good Witch” in 2021 during its seventh season. Fans asked if GAC Family might pick up that series too. But in an interview with NextTV, Bill Abbott, who launched GAC in September 2021, said they weren’t at the point of considering that yet.

He said: “That was certainly a great series and James Denton and Catherine Bell were terrific in it. We would certainly love to entertain that, but we’re not at that point yet. If there’s any good content that’s family-friendly, we are open for business for sure.

Hallmark also canceled quite a few mystery series recently, along with the “Home & Family” daytime talk show.

