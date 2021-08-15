What Time & Channel Is the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5 Premiere Tonight?

Tonight is the season 5 premiere of Hallmark’s series, “Chesapeake Shores.” Here’s a look at exactly what time episode one starts and how you can watch it.

The Episode Begins at 8 PM Eastern

The new season of “Chesapeake Shores” premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

According to Hallmark’s schedule online, every episode is going to be premiering at that time.

This may surprise Hallmark viewers, since “Good Witch” just completed its season and new episodes for that series aired at 9 p.m. Eastern each week. In addition, “When Calls the Heart” also aired new episodes at 9 p.m. Eastern. So “Chesapeake Shores” is premiering its new episodes an hour earlier than either of the other two shows were airing.

What Channel Is Hallmark on For You?

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

‘Sweet Carolina’ Will Air After the Episode

Because “Chesapeake Shores” is airing an hour early on Sunday nights, this leaves time for Hallmark to air a full movie after each episode ends. This week, that movie is going to be “Sweet Carolina.”

About Tonight’s New Episode

TV Guide provided the following synopsis for tonight’s new episode: “As the O’Brien family welcomes Bree home from London, Abby thinks back to her conversation with Trace after their kiss on the beach. Stars Jesse Metcalfe and Meghan Ory.”

The cast for this new season is going to feature all your favorites, including Jesse Metcalfe as Trace, Meghan Ory as Abby, Treat Williams as Mick, Barbara Niven as Megan, Diane Ladd as Nell, Laci Mailey as Jess, Brendan Penny as Kevin, Emilie Ullerup as Bree, and Andrew Francis as Connor. New to the cast is Robert Buckley, who is joining as Evan Kincaid.

The first episode is called “A Kiss Is Still a Kiss.”

In a press release, Crown Media shared: “Viewers finally get to see what happened after that kiss when ‘Chesapeake Shores’ returns for a fifth season with ‘A Kiss is Still a Kiss,’ premiering Sunday, August 15 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel.”

Crown Media provided a longer synopsis for the new episode, which reads:

Following on the unexpected kiss between them at the end of season four, Abby (Ory) reflects on her relationship with Trace (Metcalfe) and what it means for her future. After insisting that their wedding take place in Chesapeake Shores, David’s (Carlo Marks, “Smallville”) parents present Jess (Mailey) with a legal document that puts her on edge. Bree (Ullerup) returns from London fresh off the run of her play and receives an intriguing job offer that would reunite her with her high school nemesis. Unbeknownst to Connor (Francis), the law firm he’s now working for may be representing a client who could be a major conflict of interest for the O’Brien family.

