‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5 Episode 1 Review: A Delightful Return

Season 5 of “Chesapeake Shores” has just premiered on The Hallmark Channel. The new season picks up nearly three months after the last episode, but it’s sprinkled with flashbacks to help viewers catch up on what happened between the two seasons.

Overall, it was great to see the O’Brien family again. The episode was warm and inviting, and featured some intriguing foreshadowing about conflict and storylines we’ll see grow throughout the season. While Abby and Trace’s breakup argument felt a bit forced, the blossoming romance between Mick and Megan stole the show.

This is a review of season 5 episode 1 of “Chesapeake Shores,” so there will be spoilers.

The Season Starts After a Short Time Jump

When the episode opens, the O’Brien family is getting ready for a big welcome home party for Bree. But she surprises them with an early arrival! We get a quick catch-up on what’s going on with the family. Jess and David are planning their wedding, and Connor is busy but happy at his new law firm. And Megan and Mick are spending more time together these days. As for Abby, she’s apparently not talking about Jay, Trace, or anyone these days. She’s just focused on work and her kids.

This is a flashback-heavy episode. The first flashback starts where last season left off, with Trace and Abby’s kiss. But there’s an uncertainty in the air about what happened between the two of them and why they’re not together anymore.

Happy 2 month, 3 week anniversary Kevin & Sarah! 💞 You’ll both be great parents – but the baby naming needs some work. Finbar or Ulton? 🤨😂 #Chessies @BrendanJPenny @JessicaRSipos pic.twitter.com/jfJKqlyZiX — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) August 16, 2021

After the new intro, we see Kevin with his wife, Sarah. They had decided to elope last season (as the show helpfully showed us in the recap right before the new episode premiered.) They’re still happy and very much in love, nearly three months after eloping.

David’s parents are coming to visit and Jess is super nervous because of the news they have to tell them. And of course, they’re feeling overwhelmed about his parents staying at their bed and breakfast, feeling like they won’t respect it at all. So not everything’s perfect as the new episode begins.

We See Hints of Several New Love Interests

Connor’s working on an unfair wage discrimination case and impressing the partners at the firm. He meets Margaret Keller, the new paralegal in the office, and I’ve got a feeling she’s going to be Connor’s new love interest.

Meanwhile, Bree just got a call from the University of Maryland. They want her to be a playwright in residence, where she teaches creative writing. It’s nice to see Bree having so much success after she was struggling when the series first started. But there’s a twist when she learns that Jerome Trask is the head of the humanities department – her high school nemesis. I’m spying another love interest with this storyline. So it looks like we’re setting up romance storylines for both Connor and Bree, right off the bat. And of course, we know from the trailers that Abby’s going to have her own love story too.

In the next scene, Abby and her mom have a sweet moment together while they sit near the water. The scenery in this show is always so stunning. It’s peaceful and comforting, helping viewers understand why Abby was drawn back here and why the rest of her siblings want to set down roots.

We get another flashback, where Abby tells Trace that they can’t keep hurting each other. Trace tells her that she’s just scared, but Abby says really worried about her girls and how much they keep breaking up.

“This back and forth, it doesn’t make me happy,” Abby tells him. It was a pretty intense argument. Considering how things ended last season, it felt a bit forced. (And it was, since Jesse Metcalfe’s decision to leave was so unexpected.) But they’re doing the best they can with what they’ve got.

Mick & Megan Are Adorable

#Chessies, thank you for tuning in with us for an all new #ChesapeakeShores! What was your favorite moment from tonight? pic.twitter.com/OkZXKCdb9n — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) August 16, 2021

After the commercial break, we have a heartwarming scene with Mick and Kevin. That’s when we learn that Mick and Megan are getting closer, and Kevin’s feeling OK about his parents possibly getting back together. After their conversation, Mick calls Megan and asks her out on another date in an absolutely adorable scene. I’m pretty sure this is the couple I’m rooting for the most.

Oh-oh! Mick @Rtreatwilliams and Megan’s @BarbaraNiven date didn’t go as planned. Even though Mick is going through a hard time we are hopeful that Megan will be by his side. #Chessies 💕 pic.twitter.com/TlMbj6B3pl — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) August 16, 2021

Later, during Mick and Megan’s date, Mick makes the mistake of calling their date “comfortable.” (Megan looks gorgeous by the way!) Things are going well overall, but their date is mired when Dilpher shows up. (Dilpher is the man who is accusing Mick of using shoddy materials in construction projects, which he definitely did not do.) To make things worse, Dilpher wants to talk and convince Mick that they need to try to win the case together.

“What you did, you did entirely on your own, don’t try to drag me down with you,” Mick says. But Dilpher threatens to testify against Mick if it comes to that. It’s a big deal, and Megan does a beautiful job of calming Mick down later.

Luke’s a Mystery

While out for a run, Kevin sees Luke Tatum getting out of his car and getting dressed. Wow, could he be homeless? 😢 #Chessies @BrendanJPenny @stephenhuszar pic.twitter.com/ZjjFmRZjrx — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) August 16, 2021

At a gas station, Kevin runs into Luke from high school, who’s working as a cashier. But Luke at first tries to pretend like he doesn’t recognize him. He’s not interested in being friends or catching up. This is the one storyline that I don’t have any predictions for. It’s not clear what’s going on with Luke, or why he’s going to play a pretty big role in the show this season.

Abby & Jay Are Still Friends

We love how supportive Jay @greystonh and Abby #MeghanOry are over Carrie’s @KaydenMagnuson artwork! #Chessies do you love the friendship Abby and Jay have built so far? 😀 pic.twitter.com/AYQhEixXLt — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Abby and Jay are still good friends. He wants to date her, but Abby’s pretty hesitant. “I just want you to know that I’m here for you,” he says. But Abby just tells him that he’s a sweet guy, without any promises or reasons to hope.

We later have another scene with Abby and Jay at the school together, and Jay tells her that her daughter Carrie’s artwork has really impressed her teachers. Jay encourages Carrie to really own how good her artwork is, and Abby is impressed by him in that moment. This whole scene leaves me wondering if Abby’s going to be involved in a love triangle when they finally introduce the new character.

Jess & David’s Wedding Is Causing a Stir

Turns out that the big news Jess and David had to tell his parents are that they want a small wedding in Chesapeake Shores and not a big wedding in England. His parents aren’t overjoyed about it, but they’re really civil about the whole thing. However, looks can be deceiving, we later learn.

They are not exactly the warmest people are they? Yikes #Chessies @hallmarkchannel https://t.co/Y5EMpZXgsS — Barbara Niven (@BarbaraNiven) August 16, 2021

When Mick and David’s dad share a drink on Mick’s boat, and Mick encourages him to realize that David’s already found his way in life and to be happy for him. He tells David’s dad that Jess always dreamed of having her wedding at their house. But David’s dad replies that the Pecks always have a destination wedding at their ancestral home, and he’s unhappy that David is foregoing that 100-year Wales tradition. Mick agrees to talk to Jess, but it seems like he’s not sure if he should trust David’s dad to have their best interests at heart.

Woah 😦 Deirdre surprised Jess with a prenup! #Chessies, what do you think Jess should do? #ChesapeakeShores https://t.co/BERGrtLhTR pic.twitter.com/3C2CcpjqaJ — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Jess and David’s mom spend the day together, and she reminds Jess that being a Peck family member comes with a lot of responsibility. When she reveals that she’s already drawn up a prenup for Jess, things take a decidedly sour turn. That’s definitely not going to go over well.

It’s Great to See the Family Together Again

Back at The Bridge, Connor, Kevin, Bree, and Abby are spending a night out together. It’s fun to see them all together. The actors all have great chemistry and the playful banter in the dialogue really gives them an authentic sibling feel. But this is also bringing up some pretty strong memories of Trace for Abby.

Abby’s remembering how the two of them broke up. They had a huge fight, and it turned out they both resented the other. Abby told Trace they didn’t have a healthy relationship, which seemed to be the beginning of the end for them.

Connor is a smart cookie. Hopefully he starts to pick up on the signals. Things may not be as they seem… But who’s to say. 🤷‍♂️ #ChesapeakeShores @hallmarkchannel #Chessies @SCHeartHome https://t.co/fzWDnV2k0v — Andrew Francis (@DrewFrancis604) August 16, 2021

Near the end of the episode, we learn that Dilpher is hiring Connor’s firm and his boss believes that Connor will give her an inside track on Mick. (In real life, this would be a conflict of interest and wouldn’t happen, but we can play along with the storyline for drama’s sake.) It’s a sad development, since Connor was so excited about his new job.

Bree finally gets Abby to tell her what happened with Trace, and we see what happened in another flashback. Trace insists that all he cares about is his music and her, but Abby tells him that he always throw them away every time he has some success. She feels like they need to stop trying to re-create something that was never supposed to last.

“What we had was beautiful, but it’s not going anywhere,” she tells him. “I think it’s over and we both know it.”

Sounds like maybe Trace and Abby were more in love with their memories than the person standing in front of them. 💔 #Chessies pic.twitter.com/qpZJnyUQIs — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) August 16, 2021

Abby reveals that Trace left a few days later, and their relationship is over.

It feels like we’ve learned everything we need to know about how the two of them broke up, but next week is going to explore the ending of their relationship further.

Overall, this was a delightful episode. Mick and Megan’s storyline is probably my favorite, and I’m eager to get past Abby’s breakup so we can truly move forward. But the first episode of the season was a heartwarming return, and a great way to introduce the new season.

