New Season 5 ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Trailer Teases a Love Triangle

A new season 5 trailer for Hallmark’s series “Chesapeake Shores” is hinting at a love triangle. But fans aren’t sure what to think about this after a multiple-years-long love triangle just ended on “When Calls the Heart.”

This article has minor spoilers for season 5 based on cast interviews and trailers.

The New Trailer Teases that Abby Might Have to Choose Between 2 Men





With Jesse Metcalfe leaving the series, which will likely end to the conclusion of Trace and Abby’s love story, fans aren’t sure what’s in store for the future of Meghan Ory’s character. A new trailer is hinting that she’ll have a love triangle of her own.

The trailer first shows renewed sparks between Jay Ross (Grestyon Holt) and Abby. Season 4 had ended with Trace and Abby kissing after a season apart, where Abby had already explored possible sparks with Jay. But a future with Trace had seemed to be more in the cards for her. Now with that moving away from her, it looks like she and Jay might still have a shot.

There’s a scene where Jay says that he hopes he gets to spend the day with Abby and the girls on the beach. Abby says she doesn’t think it’s a good idea. Jay jokingly responds, “It’s a school activity, not a date,” and Abby laughs.

But then there’s another scene in the trailer with a new character, Evan McKenzie (played by Robert Buckley), interacting with Abby.

First, we see him telling Abby: “I’ve decided to go ahead with the build on one condition. I want you to ride point on the project.”

Then there’s another scene at a mini-golf course where she asks him if he likes playing the role of eccentric millionaire. And he replies, “Billionaire.”

In the very next scene, Abby asks her dad, “Who comes next?” The trailer then shows Jay, Evan, and Trace in succession.

A New Showrunner Is Taking Over This Season

Although “Chesapeake Shores” was previously helmed by showrunner John Tinker, Tinker is now the showrunner for “When Calls the Heart.” Emmy winner Phoef Sutton has now taken over the role as showrunner, TVLine reported.

Deadline originally reported that it was Metcalfe’s decision to leave the show, not Hallmark’s. His story will end in the early part of the new season. In a statement to Deadline, The Hallmark Channel said:

A new season of Hallmark Channel’s highly popular scripted series, Chesapeake Shores, is returning this summer. Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has decided to leave the show. His character’s storyline will wrap up early in Season Five. Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries...

On Instagram, Metcalfe shared more details about his departure. When Metcalfe announced on Instagram that he was leaving the series, fans asked him why. He was quick to respond, explaining that he “Wanted to leave on 🔝.”

And then he added a more telling explanation, writing: “…and I didn’t like the direction my storyline was going…”

“Chesapeake Shores” premieres on August 15 and this season will have 10 episodes. Season 4 was a shorter season, but season 5 will return to the regular length.

