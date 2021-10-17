‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Renewal & Return Date Updates

The season 5 finale of Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores” is upon us. But what is the latest news about whether the show has been renewed for season 6? As of the time of this article’s publication, The Hallmark Channel has not officially announced if the series is renewed for a sixth season or not as of the time of this article’s publication. Here’s a look at what the ratings and other details might predict, along with when the show would likely return if it is renewed.

Ratings Were Lower This Season

According to TV Series Finale, ratings were lower this season. The fifth season averaged about .10 in the 18-49 age range, which was about 46% lower in that demographic from the previous season, plus 15% lower in live+same day viewership ratings.

The show on average in season 5 had about 1.45 million viewers total, TV Series Finale reported. In season 4, the episodes had 1.8 million viewers, 1.77, 1.67, 1.69, and 1.54 million viewers each week. That was very similar to season 3, which averaged 1.669 to 1.413 million viewers a week. So season 5 is still within the range of the previous seasons for overall viewers, but on the lower-end of the range. And it’s had a drop in the valued 18-49 demographic.

TV Series Finale revealed that the show never had more than 1.56 million viewers this season so far, compared to frequent numbers above that in season 4.

However, when Hallmark canceled “Good Witch” they announced the news well in advance of the “Good Witch” finale. In fact, they had filmed two alternate endings and one just happened to be perfect for a series finale. Since Hallmark did that with “Good Witch,” it’s hard to imagine they would cancel “Chesapeake Shores” without letting fans know in advance. But that’s just a reason to hope for a renewal and certainly not a guarantee.

Producer Dan Paulson promised fans he would let them know as soon as season 6 is confirmed.

A special message to the fans from Dan Paulson: “I want to thank all our loyal #Chessies for supporting us in Season 5! We're looking forward to Season 6. Needless to say, I will let everybody know as soon as it is confirmed. Stay safe. -Dan” #ChesapeakeShores @hallmarkchannel — Dan Paulson Prods (@DPaulsonProds) October 15, 2021

“We’re looking forward to Season 6,” he wrote in a very optimistic post.

When Would the Series Return for Season 6 If It’s Renewed?

If the series is renewed, it will likely return for season 6 around the same time that season 5 premiered, since Hallmark tends to keep a fairly consistent schedule for its drama series. This would have it returning in mid-to-late August 2022.

Season 5 premiered on August 15 with an episode called “A Kiss is Still a Kiss.”

Season 4 returned a little later, on August 25, probably because both “When Calls the Heart” and “Good Witch” were pushed back about a month due to edits needed after Lori Loughlin was written out of “When Calls the Heart.”

Season 3 of “Chesapeake Shores” premiered on August 5, 2018, season 2 premiered on August 6, 2017, and season 1 premiered on August 14, 2016. So the show will likely keep the same schedule for season 6 if it’s renewed.

Fans are hoping for a season 6 renewal. Here are some tweets about it:

@hallmarkchannel please renew #ChesapeakeShores for another season or two, maybe even more episodes per season. It's one of my favorite shows. #S6ForShores — :) (@DignityWithHope) October 15, 2021

But mostly I just want a Season 6. I feel like there are so many stories waiting to be told and so much character and relationship growth to be explored. #Chessies #ChesapeakeShores — Jules Folk (@julesofwriting) October 14, 2021

This season has put a lot in perspective & there’s so much more room to grow and experience the O’Brien’s. I’ve got everything crossed hoping for a Season 6 of #ChesapeakeShores #Chessies — Robin Tucker (@RobinTucker1234) October 14, 2021

I can’t believe season 5 is almost over! This season has been the best by far and I just know we need more!! Please @hallmarkchannel can we renew for seasons 6,7,8 and more? #Chessies #S6ForShores pic.twitter.com/dtybIebH6y — Sara leitch (@Saraleitch4) October 12, 2021

Actor Andrew Francis asked fans on Twitter to make the finale the most-watched episode ever in order to “solidify #S6ForShores!”

Connor O’Brien, signing out for the night. Thank you for watching! Now start going thru your contacts, let’s make next weeks episode the most watched ever, and solidify #S6ForShores! Call them all! And Love you all ❤️ 🙏 #ChesapeakeShores @hallmarkchannel @SCHeartHome #Chessies pic.twitter.com/VkL04dSDLt — Andrew Francis (@DrewFrancis604) October 11, 2021

