What Time & TV Channel Does ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Premiere?

Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores” is coming to an end with its final season airing today. Chessies may be wondering what to expect in the sixth and final season, and when the series will return. Here are all the details.

The First Episode Airs Sunday Night, August 14

The new season of “Chesapeake Shores” premieres on The Hallmark Channel on August 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific and will continue every Sunday at those same times, according to Hallmark’s showtimes. (Note that if you are streaming the series on the West Coast, you might be able to catch it at 5 p.m. Pacific rather than 8 p.m., which is the time it’s expected to air on TV.)

This sixth and final season will contain 10 episodes, with the first being titled, “The Best Is Yet to Come”.

Its synopsis on The Hallmark Channel reads: “The O’Brien family comes together in the aftermath of Connor’s heart attack. Jess and David deal with media fallout after Dennis Peck goes on the run, and we finally discover who Abby called.”

The secrets of #ChesapeakeShores are back to make a big splash. 💦 Tune in Sunday, August 14th at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/dObu3ifz50 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) August 9, 2022

What Channel Is Hallmark on For You?

If you’re unsure about which channel Hallmark is on for you, visit TV Guide’s listings to see whether the network is available on your local station. You will have to adjust the “Provider” (under the TV Listings) to yours.

If you haven’t seen “It Was Always You” yet — or if you’re wanting to watch it again — now is a good time. The movie will air again right after “Chesapeake Shores.” Fans have been waiting and hoping for a sequel, so it’ll be good to get caught up just in case.

About Season 6’s First Episode

The first episode of the new season is called “The Best Is Yet to Come.” The episode will deal with the aftermath of Connor’s heart attack. Chessies will also find out who Abby spoke to on the phone when we last left off.

This last season is going to leave fans on the edge of their seats. Robert Buckley (iZombie, One Tree Hill) is returning as eccentric billionaire Evan Kincaid.

Us Magazine shared an official statement made by Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President of Programming about this new season: “With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shaped stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable. We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

Quite a few series have been canceled by Hallmark recently, with “Chesapeake Shores” being the most recent. Hallmark did not renew “When Hope Calls” for a second season, but it was picked up by the GAC Family network.

Hallmark also canceled “Good Witch” in 2021 during its seventh season. (However, the network has indicated it’s considering bringing the franchise back in some form.)

Hallmark also canceled quite a few mystery series recently, along with the “Home & Family” daytime talk show and the Bubbly Sesh podcast.

The final season of “Chesapeake Shores” will have 10 episodes, which puts the finale airing sometime in October.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup