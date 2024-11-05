Dream Job for Hallmark Fans Opens: How to Apply

Hallmarkies, get out your resumes. Whether you plan to watch most of Hallmark’s 2024 Countdown to Christmas movie lineup or you’ve got lots of holiday classics recorded, a new part-time job listing could be your ticket to some extra holiday cash.

CableTV.com is accepting applications for its Chief of Cheer position until November 29, 2024. The third annual “Ho Ho Holiday Movie Dream Job” contest, held in partnership with DIRECTV, aims to find one person who’s willing to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

Chief of Cheer Can Watch Their Choice of Holiday Movies

Play

The person CableTV.com chooses to fulfill the Chief of Cheer will have 25 days to watch 25 holiday movies of their choice. During their movie marathon, according to a company press release, the person will be asked for short written reflections on the experiences and to choose “the best holiday movie of all time” as well as their favorite streaming service for watching holiday movies.

In exchange, the Chief of Cheer will receive $2,500 in cash, a year of DIRECTV Stream, and subscriptions to seven ad-free, major movie streamers including Hallmark+. And to ensure they’re cozied up on their couch while they watch, the person will also get a Minky Couture blanket.

To apply for the Chief of Cheer job, Christmas movie fans need to fill out a brief online application with their contact information and to confirm they are legal residents of the U.S. who are 18 or older. The application asks just one essay question: “Why do you feel you’re the right person for the job?”

The company said no other supporting materials will be accepted, and their representatives will “be able to sense your holiday spirit regardless.” Applications for the Chief of Cheer job will be accepted until November 29 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

Other Hallmark Christmas Contests Give Fans Chances at Prizes, Trips & Meetings With the Stars

For those who don’t want to work for their cash and prizes, there are other contests underway that simply require submitting an entry form.

Hallmark Channel launched its Very Merry Giveaway sweepstakes on October 18, in conjunction with the launch of its Countdown to Christmas programming.

Daily prizes are given away through Christmas Day and someone will win a grand prize trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort worth over $4,000. According to the rules, the trip includes round-trip airfare, ground transportation from the airport to the hotel, hotel accommodations at a Universal Orlando hotel for three nights, and four three-day passes to Universal’s three parks — Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

Meanwhile, on November 6, the state of Connecticut will wrap up its giveaway in honor the upcoming launch of its Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail.

The 12 winners will get to meet Hallmark stars Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, and Michael Rady at the November 13 launch event in the Greater Hartford area, CT Visit reported. One of those 12 winners will also be selected to appear as an extra in a new Hallmark Christmas movie filmed in Connecticut.

The contest is open to Connecticut residents only, and entries must be submitted at this link by November 6 at 11 p.m. Eastern time.