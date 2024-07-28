Fans Swoon Over Just-Announced Hallmark Star Joining Tyler Hynes Movie

The list of guest stars is a mile long for Hallmark Channel‘s highly anticipated holiday movie, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” But the latest star to be revealed has Hallmark fans especially excited.

On July 25, 2024, the network announced via social media that longtime Hallmark fan favorite Wes Brown has a role in the movie starring Tyler Hynes and Hunter King. The rom-com has been filmed throughout the month in Kansas City, home of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs and Hallmark’s corporate headquarters.

Wes Brown Appeared On-Location in Video Announcing His Involvement in ‘Holiday Touchdown’

In a video posted on multiple social media platforms, Brown, 42, appeared while filming at night near a large group of fans.

“What’s up, guys — Wes Brown here,” he said to the camera. “I am in Kansas City, suiting up for ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” coming this season on Hallmark Channel.”

Turning to the crowd lined up along a street, he said, “Guys, you ready?” and the camera panned along a long line of screaming fans. Brown then jumped back into the shot, raised his hands in the air and yelled, “Go Chiefs!”

In the post’s caption, Hallmark said Brown “will be joining the star cast” of the movie, made in partnership with the NFL. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, King plays a woman named Alana whose family’s “lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest.” Hynes plays the team’s Director of Fan Engagement, who has to decide the winner of the contest, and sparks fly as he gets to know Alana.

Fans were thrilled by Brown’s surprise role, flooding social media with excited reactions, including one who wrote, “Is there any way of topping this even further? 👏 Wow! Amazing news! ❤️I don’t think I can handle any more good news cause it’s too good to be true! I will ask myself „Is this real or am I dreaming?“ 😍🙊”

Another fan wrote, “Well THAT news got my ❤️ a pumpin!! 😍😍”

Brown’s involvement caps off a busy year of filming for the actor, who will also star in two new projects for the network’s new streaming service, Hallmark+, which launches in September. Brown will star with Nanzeen Contractor in one of three “Love on the Danube” movies set to premiere that month, per Hallmark press materials, and he’s been traveling across the country to visit holiday light shows for a new reality show called “Ready, Set, Glow.”

Wes Brown is One of Multiple Big Stars Scheduled to Appear in ‘Holiday Touchdown’

Brown is the latest star to join the “Holiday Touchdown” roster of celebrities appearing in the movie. Early on, it was announced that Ed Begley Jr. would play King’s grandfather, but other stars have been revealed throughout filming.

On July 11, “Today Show” co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed she had landed her first acting role in the movie, and she shared on-set details when she flew to Kansas City for her “top-secret” role a few days later. Bush Hager said she had to audition for her role and that it was an experience “I’ve always dreamed of.”

During her day of filming, Bush Hager appeared with other guest stars from the Chiefs organization, including coach Andy Reid, offensive guard Trey Smith, receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive end George Karlaftis.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, also landed a role in the movie, playing the manager of a Kansas City BBQ restaurant called Norma & Nic’s, per Deadline.

Hallmark has since announced that 11-year-old Chiefs fan and popular red carpet correspondent Taylen Biggs will also have a role, other cast members include Christine Ebersole, Megyn Price, Diedrich Bader, and Richard Riehle. Even Catrick Mahomes, a Tabby cat who’s gone viral online since her owner started dressing her up as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will appear, per People.

Hallmark has not yet announced a premiere date for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” Filming was scheduled to wrap up on July 27, according to local casting calls for extras.