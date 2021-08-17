Star of Hallmark’s ‘Love, For Real’ Prepares to Walk Down the Aisle

A Hallmark actor had an amazing Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas this weekend as she gears up to marry her fiance.

Chloe Bridges of the new Hallmark film “Love, For Real” has been engaged to actor and comedian Adam DeVine since 2019. Bridges announced the engagement via Instagram, writing “We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever.”

DeVine is best known for his roles in “Workaholics” and “Pitch Perfect.” In an Instagram post, DeVine said he “cry blurted” his proposal to Bridges.

Bridges’ Bachelorette Party Was This Weekend

Bridges and her bridesmaids went to Las Vegas this weekend for some bridal party bonding! She told Us Weekly that her favorite part of the weekend was “honestly just bonding together as a group with the girls I love most. My best friends and my future sister-in-law got to know each other a lot better, and it was so fun being surrounded by all my favorite girls.”

The actor’s bridesmaids surprised her with a personalized sign reading, “She’s So Devine,” a play on her soon-to-be new last name. “Swipe to see me discover that I’m a giant sucker for a personalized sign lol,” Bridges wrote on Instagram.

Bridges and DeVine Met On a Plane

Bridges and DeVine met on a plane flying to film the movie “The Final Girls” in 2015.

“I don’t know if this is too personal, but the moment I knew he was The One was actually during a disagreement we had early in our relationship. He said something along the lines of, ‘We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option,” Bridges told Us Weekly in 2020.

“I think that’s an attitude he got from his parents’ successful marriage. No matter what happens, you stick it out. You figure it out,” the “Love, For Real” star added.

DeVine Likes to Tease Bridges On Social Media

DeVine is known for playing zany characters in film and television, but he also likes to crack jokes in real life. On Valentine’s Day, he shared several Instagram photos of Bridges crying.

“Happy Valentines Day to the prettiest girl in the world. She’s even pretty when she aggressively cries at commercials and at absolutely any movie. Love you @chloebridges and please forgive me for posting the last photo with snot coming out of your face,” DeVine captioned the post.

Bridges shared an Instagram post revealing that the reason she’d spent time in Hawaii in 2021 was to film the Hallmark movie, “Love, For Real.” DeVine jokingly commented on the post, ” so THAT’S where you went.”

How to Watch ‘Love, For Real’

“Love, For Real” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 31. If you missed it, the movie will air again on Thursday, August 26 at 4 PM EST. The film was part of Hallmark’s Summer Nights lineup.

Bridges plays Hayley, a young woman who goes on a reality show with her best friend to promote their fashion line. But she ends up falling for the show’s producer (Scott Michael Foster) and his surprising soft side.

You can also watch “Love, For Real” on the subscription-based streaming service Philo. 7-day free trials are available.

