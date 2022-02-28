LOOK: Chris McNally Almost Unrecognizable in New TV Role

Hallmark star Chris McNally’s career is really taking off. He just signed on to two new series outside of the Hallmark network. A photo from the set of one of the series shows him looking very different from his role as Lucas on “When Calls the Heart.”

A Cleanshaven McNally Is Tough to Recognize in the New Photo

The screenshot was shared in an Instagram story by StarwatchByline, and it originally appeared on McNally’s Instagram account, with Brendan Taylor tagged. Taylor stars in “Firefly Lane,” one of the series that McNally is joining.

In the photo, McNally is cleanshaven and looks very different from Lucas. The post jokes that this is a photo from a “When Calls the Heart” crossover.

In response to StarwatchByline’s post, some people commented that they almost didn’t recognize McNally in the photo.

Nancy wrote, “Omg! I didn’t recognize him at first either, but the longer i looked at it, i recognized him! His smile gave him away!”

Anna B said the same, writing: “Om gosh! I didn’t recognize Chris without facial hair!”

To make sure you don’t miss a single news update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.

McNally Is Joining the Cast of ‘Firefly Lane’ & ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

Deadline first reported that McNally is joining two new series. McNally shared the news on his Instagram account.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” will air on the streaming network Paramount+, Deadline reported. The series takes place four years before “Grease” and is about outcasts who “dare to have fun on their own terms,” Deadline wrote. This Paramount+ series is executive produced by Annabel Oakes, Marty Bowen, and Adam Fishbach.

According to IMDb, McNally is starring as Mr. Daniels in a “heavily recurring role.”

Also starring are Jackie Hoffman (assistant principal), Madison Thompson (Susan), Marisa Davila (Jane), Charlotte Kavanaugh (Rosemary), Josette Halpert (Dot), Jason Schmidt (Buddy), Tricia Fukuhara (Nancy), Johnathan Nieves (Richie), Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (Wally), Shanel Bailey (Hazel), Alexis Sides (Potato), Ari Notartomaso (Cynthia), Nicholas MacDonough (Gil), Cheyenne Isabelle Wells (Olivia), and more.

McNally is also joining season 2 of Netflix’s “Firefly Lane” in the role of Mr. Waverly, a new English teacher. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in the series. The photo on Instagram showed McNally in his role for “Firefly Lane.” Taylor, whom he tagged in his post, stars as Mutt on “Firefly Lane.”

Outside of “When Calls the Heart,” McNally’s previous credits include “Riverdale” (Alan Mayberry for one episode), “Snowkissed,” “V.C. Andrews’ Heaven” (Cal Dennison), “Five Summer Weddings,” “A Winter Princess,” “The Sweetest Heart,” “Altered Carbon” (Sergei Brevlov for three episodes), “Rocky Mountain Christmas,” “The Gourmet Detective,” “Same Time Next Week,” “Hearts of Christmas,” “Lucifer” (hipster guy), “The Orchard,” “Dead of Summer,” “Falling Skies” (Ryan in one episode), “Supernatural” (Ty/Busboy), “Killer Instinct,” and more.

To make sure you don’t miss a single news update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.