Where Was ‘Christmas Comes Twice’ Filmed? See Photos & Meet the Cast

The Hallmark Channel is airing its newest movie — Christmas Comes Twice — tonight on Sunday, December 13, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie is a time travel-themed film about learning to truly live and finding second chances. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Michael Xavier, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Wondering where the movie was filmed? Read on to learn all about filming locations and the cast.

‘Christmas Comes Twice’ Was Filmed in Canada

Christmas Comes Twice was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in October.

Mowry-Housley shared a heartfelt video, where she said the movie came at the perfect time and it was her first time to truly lead a film.

She shared a sneak peek in October.

Filming began on October 15.

Tamera Mowry Housley, currently filming Hallmark's CHRISTMAS COMES TWICE, captioned this one, "day two in full effect." 📸 https://t.co/I5pICLQNFg pic.twitter.com/bcu7qcgRfe — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 16, 2020

They took a lot of precautions for COVID-19 while filming.

Tamera Mowry Housley shared this shot from the set of Hallmark's CHRISTMAS COMES TWICE, which started filming yesterday for Hallmark. 📸 https://t.co/I5pICLQNFg pic.twitter.com/xgV1VqHTK9 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 15, 2020

Mowry-Housely had to quarantine in preparation for the movie.

Tamera Mowry-Housley keeping busy while quarantining in prep for the filming of CHRISTMAS COMES TWICE by also working on prep for a new project for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. 📸 https://t.co/I5pICLQNFg pic.twitter.com/Z05TkU7Y1r — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 1, 2020

She had a lot of fun with the cast while filming.

Zarrin Darnell-Martin, who plays Trish, shared an emotional note in early November about the movie. She wrote, in part: “…this woman right here, @tameramowrytwo. This, ladies and gents, is the real deal. Her talent, kindness, work ethic, beauty, and contagious laugh made every day of this last 3 weeks a true pleasure. Leads on movie sets are like captains, they steer the mood of the ship, and this one always pointed us towards sunshine. 🥰 🦒 Also, most importantly, now I get to say I played a Sister Sister’s sister. 🤪”

Michael Xavier shared when he and Mowry-Housely were on the cover of TV Guide for the movie.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads:

Cheryl Jenkins (Mowry-Housley) is an astrophysicist who works for the National Science Foundation reviewing grant applications for projects, although she’d prefer to be working on a project of her own. Cheryl heads home to spend the holidays with her family and first on the agenda is a visit to the annual Christmas carnival with her sister Trish (Zarrin Darnell-Martin, “Burden of Truth”). While there, Cheryl sees a carousel in the distance and ventures over to take a ride. But when the revolutions wind down and she returns to the carnival to find her sister, Cheryl discovers that — somehow — it’s five years earlier. Dissatisfied with where she is in life, Cheryl sees this as a chance to change her path by making different choices. As Cheryl navigates her way through her visit back in time, she’s able to connect with her beloved science teacher Ms. Nelson (Ralph), who was an inspiration to her both in and out of the classroom and had passed away several years previously. The time Cheryl spends with Ms. Nelson as well as with her “frenemy” George (Xavier) helps her find a new appreciation for what she’s doing in life and starts to see George in a new light. But when the carousel returns Cheryl to present-day Christmas with lessons learned, will the love she found be waiting for her?

Tamera Mowry-Housley is Cheryl Jenkins. Her many credits include Melissa & Joey, Daytime Divas, Redemption of a Dog, Christmas Angel, Things We Do for Love (Lourdes), Roommates (Hope), Family Guy, Strong Medicine (Dr. Kayla Thornton), Detention (Orangejella), Sister Sister (Tamera Campbell for 119 episodes), The Adventures of Hyperman (Emma), and much more. In 2019 she starred in Hallmark’s A Christmas Miracle. She’s frequently on Hallmark’s Home & Family and has hosted The Real since 2013.

Michael Xavier is George. His many previous credits include The Expanse (Thomas), Christmas on Wheels, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Tempted by Danger, Radio Christmas, Private eyes, Northern Rescue (Paul), Shazam!, Killer High, Taken, Bitten (Logan), Deadly Inferno, Watch Dogs 2, Covert Affairs, The Best Years (Delman), Murdoch Mysteries, and more.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is Ms. Nelson. Her credits include Fashionably Yours, Motherland: Fort Salem, Ray Donovan (Claudette), A Black Lady Sketch Show, Young Justice, MacGyver (2017-2019), Fam (Rose), No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, Claws (Matilde), One Mississippi (Felicia), Instant Mom (Maggie), One Love (Carolyn Winters), Barbershop (Claire), Moesha (Dee Mitchell), The District (Lt. Dee Banks), Street Gear (Sarah), George (Maggie Foster), Designing Women (Etienne Toussaint Bouvier), New Attitude, It’s a Living (Ginger), Code Name: Foxfire (Maggie), Search for Tomorrow (Laura), and more.

Zarrin Darnell-Martin (above right) is Trish Jenkins. Her many credits include Kitty Mamas, American Gods, Burden of Truth (Carla), Snowbound for Christmas, Hudson & Rex, The River You Step In, Off Kilter (BB), Workin’ Moms, Run This Town, The Strain, and more.

Also starring are:

Brendon Zub (Terrence)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Dr. Phillips)

Lanie McAuley (Janice)

P. Lynn Johnson (Jeanette Jenkins)

Bobby L. Stewart (Robert Jenkins)

Novah Lynn Foley (Josie)

Deborah Finkel (Senator Jane Mullins)

Jamall Johnson (Man)

Josh Zaharia (Jake)

Brandy Le (Ticket Taker)

Mat Lo (Waiter)

Amy Waugh (Woman)

Bobby Magee (Mr. Johnson)

