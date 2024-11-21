BREAKING: Hallmark Christmas Cruise to Set Sail Again in 2025

As over 2,000 fans and nearly a dozen Hallmark stars wrapped up the second of Hallmark’s first-ever sold-out Christmas cruises on November 21, 2024, the network announced it will set sail again in 2025.

The 2024 cruises had a waitlist of 60,000 people, according to the Today Show, so reservations for the next excursion are sure to be a hot commodity.

Fans Interested in Hallmark Christmas Cruise Must Sign Up for Presale

The next Hallmark Christmas Cruise is scheduled for November 6-10, 2025 from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico. To be eligible for reservations, fans must sign up for the presale by December 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested fans who register for the presale will be randomly assigned an “Earliest Booking Time (EBT)” on December 2, according to a site dedicated to the cruise, and will need to be available during the window of time they’re given to make their reservations. Actual bookings will run from December 3 – 10, Hallmark said. The 2024 cruises filled up within hours, though.

While the first two cruises, which traveled from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas took place aboard the Norwegian Gem cruise ship, which holds 2,394 passengers, per Variety, the 2025 trip will be on the Norwegian Joy, which can accommodate 3,852 passengers. Hallmark did not say whether a second cruise will be available if the first one sells out again.

The 2025 cruise promises “a flurry of festive fun” that will feature, much like the first two cruises, appearances by and opportunities to connect with some of Hallmark’s biggest stars as well as themed events throughout the trip including Christmas craft workshops, cookie decorating, carol-oke sing-alongs, an ugly sweater contest, and the premiere of a new Hallmark Christmas movie.

2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise Will Feature Lineup of Stars Yet to Be Announced

Hallmark has not announced which of its stars will be on the 2025 ship, but the first two cruises featured a bevy of big names, with Jonathan Bennett serving as host on both trips, emceeing many of the large group events including nightly Christmas tree lightings.

On Hallmark’s Instagram announcement about the 2025 cruise he wrote, “Wait…we have to do this all over again?….fine. But I need to sleep for 364 days because the cruise is worth it!😂❤️😂❤️”

The first ship’s celebrity lineup, who were on the cruise in early November, also featured Ashley Williams, Kristoffer Polaha, Tyler Hynes, Brooke D’Orsay, B.J. Britt, Brendan Penney, Rachel Boston, Heather Hemmens, Will Kemp, and Hunter King.

Britt commented on the announcement, “Bags will stay packed until then!!!🥳🎄🚢”

During the first cruise, King shared a collection of photos from the ship and wrote, “Having boatloads of fun on the @hallmarkchannel Christmas cruise🎄🛳️❤️.” She shared another post on November 10 in which she called the trip an experience “I will never forget.”

Hynes was also on board the second cruise, which sailed from November 17 – 21. Other featured celebrities included Benjamin Ayres, Wes Brown, Paul Campbell, Nikki DeLoach, Sarah Drew, Erin Cahill, Kimberley Sustad, Taylor Cole, and Andrew Walker.

Fans immediately began flooding Hallmark’s social media posts about the 2025 cruise with excitement, including one who wrote, “Oh yes, this is going to be epic and exciting!

Hope everyone will have a good time🙂”