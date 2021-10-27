‘Christmas in Evergreen’ Missing From Hallmark’s 2021 New Holiday Movie Lineup

Crown Media has released Hallmark’s lineup of new holiday movies premiering this year on The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Missing from the list was a favorite among many viewers: a new installment to the “Christmas in Evergreen” series.

“Christmas in Evergreen” Is Not on Hallmark’s List of New Movies

Unfortunately, a new installment to the “Christmas in Evergreen” series of movies was not included as part of Hallmark’s lineup for the 2021 holiday season.

You can see the complete lineup of Countdown to Christmas movies here and the lineup of new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films in Heavy’s story here. Even Hallmark’s streaming platform, Hallmark Movies Now, is premiering two new movies this year. But a new “Christmas in Evergreen” movie is not on any of those lists.

Fans were happy to see that a fourth “Godwink Christmas” movie is on the list. The new movie will be called “Miracle of Love” and it premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, December 11. The movie will star Katherine Barrell and Alberto Frezza.

Hallmark has aired four “Christmas in Evergreen” movies so far.

“Christmas in Evergreen 4: Bells are Ringing” premiered in 2020. The movie starred Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, Ashley Williams, Barbara Niven, and more.

Bernard shared on Instagram that this movie was her first starring role in a Hallmark movie.

“Christmas in Evergreen 3: Tidings of Joy” aired in 2019 and starred Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene, and more. The synopsis for that movie read: “As the town searches for a rumored Christmas Time Capsule, a skeptical writer arrives in Evergreen to get the story on the town’s ‘too-good-to-be-true’ Christmas-fever.”

The cast of Hallmark's CHRISTMAS IN EVERGREEN: TIDINGS OF JOY endured rainy, outdoor shoots overnight in Deer Lake Park, near Vancouver. Stars Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard and Paul Greene all shared some shots. pic.twitter.com/1MD8axi1Po — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 14, 2019

Here is one of many posts that Greene made about the movie:

“Christmas in Evergreen 2: Letters to Santa” premiered in 2018, starring Holly Robinson Peete, Barbara Niven, Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, and more.

The synopsis for the second movie reads: “When Lisa (Wagner) takes a last-minute Christmas trip to her hometown of Evergreen, she finds that the historic general store has been closed. Using her skills as a professional retail designer, Lisa decides to keep local tradition alive and help the good people of Evergreen bring the store back to life. As Lisa charms a local contractor named Kevin (Deklin) into working with her, the pair find themselves facing one surprise after another.”

The original movie, “Christmas in Evergreen,” premiered in 2017. The movie starred Holly Robinson Peete, Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears, Barbara Niven, and more.

Here are some tweets from Hallmark fans sharing how sad they are not to have a new “Evergreen” movie this year.

So we not getting another Christmas In Evergreen this year… I want to see Michelle aka @hollyrpeete get married!!#CountdowntoChristmas pic.twitter.com/q1QJZ2jHYp — Jazzman Hester (@Shreem16) October 27, 2021

One of the plots they really wanted to see was Peete’s character getting married.

@hollyrpeete what no Christmas in Evergreen this year? I want to see your wedding to Thomas. — Donna Tarabella (@TheMammaDonna) October 10, 2021

No Christmas in Evergreen? What happen? I look forward to them. I’m disappointed to say the least. ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ — Just4U (@latin_lover4) October 25, 2021

Holly Robinson Peete Is Starring in a Hallmark Movie on December 4

Although there won’t be a new “Christmas in Evergreen” movie this year, there will be a new movie starring Holly Robinson Peete. “Our Christmas Journey” premieres on December 4 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie stars Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez, and Aloma Wright.

The synopsis reads: “As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies